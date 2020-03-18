ORLANDO, Fla., March 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ready to grow a customer base and gain a presence in the industry? Monster VoIP is proud to announce that their CEO, Collin Mitchelle, is chosen as one of the speakers for the Growth Marketing Summit hosted by Evolved Office.
The Growth Marketing Summit is one of this year's most important events for business solutions providers to expand professional networks and learn from the best dealers and vendors in the industry. Join Evolved Office at this two-day summit where participants can learn from industry experts on learn to acquire net new business, upsell your customer base in a competitive business environment and more. It is limited to 50 dealers only and business solutions providers are required to stay at the host hotel to be qualified to attend the event. The event will be held in Gaylord Palms Resort and Resort, Florida on April 14 to 15.
Any business that is serious about growing your dealership in 2020 and beyond, this is the must-attend event of the year! Join Evolved Office, successful dealers, and prominent vendors at this two-part summit to learn how to acquire new business and upsell your customers in today's competitive market.
CEO of Monster VoIP - Collin Mitchelle
Collin is the CEO and the business owner of the top VoIP service provider that is based in Los Angeles, California. His company has been in the phone service industry since 2012 and has continued to serve clients to help them thrive and reach their business goals.
About Monster VoIP
Based in Los Angeles, California, Monster VoIP is a licensed nationwide VoIP service provider that was founded in 2012. By leveraging expertise and gaining partnerships, the Monster VoIP service now reaches past local markets across the nation to help businesses achieve their VoIP goals. For more information, visit Monstervoip.com.
