NAPERVILLE, Ill., June 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monte Nido & Affiliates, the nation's leading provider of eating disorder treatment for over twenty-four years, announces the opening of a residential eating disorder treatment centers in Naperville, IL. Clementine Naperville will provide programming for adolescents and is currently accepting inquiries for treatment. This outcome-backed residential facility will be Monte Nido & Affiliates' second treatment center in the state of Illinois, joining Monte Nido Chicago, which opened in early 2020 providing residential eating disorder treatment to adults of all genders.
Clementine Naperville will provide the highest level of care outside of a hospital, with 24-hour nursing in the comfort of a home environment. The personalized program offers sophisticated medical, psychiatric, clinical, and nutritional care. "For the past several years, we've been asked to expand our program in the Midwest region of the country. Our Naperville program will be the first Monte Nido Affiliate to provide residential treatment to adolescents in Chicagoland, keeping them closer to home and their families," said Candy Henderson, MS, Chief Executive Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "We specialize in delivering evidence-based treatment backed by decades of healing and recovery for our clients nationwide."
Clementine Naperville
Clementine Naperville is a residential program exclusively for adolescents between the ages of 11 and 17 seeking treatment for anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, binge eating disorder or exercise addiction. Treatment integrates personalized medical, psychiatric, clinical and nutritional care, as well as comprehensive academic and family support.
"With any eating disorder, early treatment intervention is optimal. Clementine gives adolescents customized treatment that correlates with long-term health and greatly improves chances of full recovery," said Joel Jahraus, MD, CEDS, FAED, Chief Medical Officer of Monte Nido & Affiliates. "Eating disorders do not discriminate, and we are proud to provide treatment to adolescents, in the Chicago metropolitan and greater Midwest region, an opportunity to remain close to home and their families."
According to the National Eating Disorder Association, eating disorders have the highest mortality rate of any mental health illness, and early intervention can be a major factor in recovery. Identifying and treating an eating disorder within the first three years of illness improves the speed of recovery, reduces symptoms and increases the likelihood of permanent healing. Monte Nido & Affiliates believes recovery is possible at any age, and help can be provided to everyone irrespective of the duration of their eating disorder.
For more information or to inquire about treatment at one of the Monte Nido & Affiliates programs, please contact:
Monte Nido: 888-228-1253, or visit www.montenido.com
Clementine: 855-900-2221, or visit www.clementineprograms.com
Oliver-Pyatt Centers: 866-511-4325, or visit www.oliverpyattcenters.com
About Monte Nido & Affiliates
Monte Nido & Affiliates is the country's leading eating disorder treatment provider, offering residential and day treatment programs for eating disorders. Founded in 1996, Monte Nido & Affiliates operates 25 facilities in ten states, with residential programs being Joint Commission accredited. Monte Nido & Affiliates includes three distinct eating disorder treatment brands: Monte Nido, Oliver-Pyatt Centers and Clementine.
Contact: Claire Vartabedian or Abigail Cox
L.C. Williams & Associates
312-565-3900
cvartabedian@lcwa.com or acox@lcwa.com