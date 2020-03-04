ARLINGTON, Va., March 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Monument Economics Group, a leading provider of economic consulting services and expert testimony, is pleased to announce it has expanded operations to Boston, MA. Monument's Boston office is led by Jamie Donovan, MBA, who joins Monument as a Principal. Mr. Donovan earned an MBA from Northeastern University and has more than a decade of economic consulting experience providing advisory services, privileged consulting, and expert witness testimony for clients in the energy, infrastructure, technology, financial, and biotech sectors. He has assisted major law firms and corporate clients in complex litigation, international arbitrations, and regulatory proceedings, including settlement negotiations, deposition and trial preparation, and strategic case issues. He specializes in energy, infrastructure, and climate issues, and has worked extensively on antitrust, competition, and intellectual property disputes as well.
Most recently, Jamie Donovan founded Plum Island Analytics, a consultancy focused on energy and infrastructure economic analysis. Mr. Donovan previously served as a Principal Consultant at IPR, providing market analysis and forecasting for the tech sector; a Senior Economist at QES, focused on antitrust, competition, and intellectual property issues; a Senior Regulatory Analyst at NSTAR; and a Senior Economist in Compass Lexecon's energy litigation practice.
"I am excited about Jamie Donovan's plans to expand Monument's energy and infrastructure practice and capabilities," said Monument's President, Dr. Russell Lamb. "Boston's position as a center of tech, biotech, and finance, combined with Jamie's experience in these industries, will add to Monument's existing relationships and strong presence in these key sectors."
Monument Economics Group is a business and economic consulting firm that provides expert testimony, litigation support, economic analysis, and strategic advisory services to law firms and corporate and government entities in the United States and internationally. Led by Dr. Russell Lamb, Monument Economics Group assists clients in all phases of litigation and in a variety of contexts, including antitrust and competition, trade forensics and regulatory consulting, international arbitration, valuation, class action, healthcare, survey design and statistical sampling, and damages analysis.
For more information, please visit www.megconsulting.com.