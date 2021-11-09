SAN DIEGO, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moochies™ announces the U.S. launch of its breakthrough Kids 4G Smartphone Watch. Now available at Best Buy stores across the U.S. and online, the Moochies Kids 4G Smartphone Watch is engineered to meet the needs of both kids and parents, uniting advanced mobile communication functions and monitoring technology with stylish design and accessible pricing to help families stay in touch, anytime and anywhere.
Moochie's smartwatch phone for kids is a standalone mobile phone with a built-in 4G Sim Card, conveniently designed as a child-friendly watch that coordinates with a free app. Powered by Moochies' proprietary hardware and software, it enables children to make and receive mobile calls and video calls from a parent-controlled contact list; receive and send voice and text messages; and send emojis and even photos from its built-in camera. Parents are able to regulate all phone functions through the app, as well as employ safety functions including live GPS tracking, safe zones, SOS, and a real-time global map.
Lifestyle features include style-driven interchangeable watch straps in colors and designs that kids love; do-not disturb settings to minimize distractions; and a built-in step counter to track steps and activity. It's also engineered to last, made with durable materials and waterproofing up to a one-meter depth for 30 minutes. In addition, Moochies is plastic-neutral, and donates a percentage of all sales to the nonprofit RePurpose Global, which removes and recycles the same weight of plastic Moochies uses in production and distribution from coastlines.
"Moochies solves numerous challenges that families face in today's digital landscape, from keeping families connected to safeguarding children both on and offline," said Adrian Lisle, Co-Founder of Moochies. "Our age-appropriate smartphone watch goes beyond communication to offer families all the benefits of a smart mobile device, but without the risks, worry, high costs, and contractual commitment." Lisle, along with friend and fellow entrepreneur Ryan O'Neill, first launched Moochies in 2016 to consumers in Australia. The brand is currently headquartered in the UK and is sold in five countries, including the U.S.
The Moochies Kids 4G Smartphone Watch currently retails in over 800 Best Buy stores nationally, BestBuy.com, Amazon.com, and Moochies.com for a competitive price of $129.99. Sim plans, which range from $9.99 to $19.99, are available on Moochies.com and can be canceled at any time. Visit http://www.mochies.com for more information.
About Moochies™: Moochies is pioneering kid-safe, parent-approved mobile devices developed to meet the needs of today's families. Its first product, the Moochies Kids 4G Smartphone Watch, combines cutting-edge telecommunications, smart, and safeguarding technology with style-driven design. Moochies launched in 2016 in Australia and is currently headquartered in the UK, with retail availability in five countries. Visit http://www.moochies.com for more information. Connect with Moochies on Instagram, Facebook, and Linkedin.
Media Contact
GG Benitez, GG Benitez & Associates Public Relations, +1 (619) 339-7978, gg@ggbenitezpr.com
SOURCE Moochies™