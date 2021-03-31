SAN FRANCISCO, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moonshot, the US' first explicitly climate-friendly snack brand, is proud to announce it is expanding distribution. The company's signature crackers are now available through several value-aligned retailers both online and in-stores, including Goldune, Bubble and New Leaf. Built by Planet FWD, Moonshot is making it easier for snackers to eat with the planet's health in mind.
The latest research shows that the global food system is responsible for 34% of total greenhouse gas emissions, with 71% of all food systems emissions coming from agriculture and land use. That's why Moonshot is dedicated to being a carbon neutral brand in addition to sourcing ingredients directly from farmers who practice regenerative agriculture. The company also works to sequester and reduce its emissions, while offsetting any remaining emissions with NativeEnergy to ensure its operations are carbon neutral.
Within the company's own backyard in Northern California, Moonshot's snacks can now be found in physical retailers like New Leaf and Berkeley Bowl. Snackers in the San Francisco Bay Area can also buy Moonshot through Zero Grocery. Within the next week, the brand will be available at a handful of other values-aligned retailers across the country, including Foxtrot Market, Hive Brands, and The Goods Mart, with more locations coming soon.
"We're thrilled to grow the reach of our climate-friendly food movement with retailers that consumers already rely on to uphold their sustainability standards," shared Julia Collins, founder and CEO of Moonshot. "We recognize that the power of our impact cannot be achieved by any one brand alone and look forward to the continued growth of this movement through trusted retail partners."
Moonshot crackers are available in three distinct flavors: Sourdough Sea Salt, Tomato Basil and Rosemary Garlic, with each one made to pair well or standalone. Snackers can look for Moonshot at any of the above retailers or have crackers shipped directly to them via moonshotsnacks.com. Moonshot is a certified WBENC woman-owned business and BIPOC-founded and owned.
About Planet FWD:
Founded in 2019 by Julia Collins, Planet FWD is on a mission to tackle climate change by making it easier to bring climate-friendly food products to the market. The company built Moonshot, the US' first climate-friendly snack brand. Its first product, a cracker, is made with ingredients grown with regenerative agricultural practices that help restore soil health and reduce carbon emissions in the food system. Planet FWD empowers brands to create more sustainable and climate-friendly products by helping them reduce their carbon footprints and unlocking a universe of sustainable ingredients. To learn more, visit http://www.planetfwd.com.
