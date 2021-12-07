WASHINGTON, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moore, a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company, announced today the acquisition of Tri-State Envelope, an industry leader specializing in custom envelope manufacturing. With this latest asset purchase, Tri-State Envelope is the fourth envelope manufacturing company Moore has added to its portfolio, along with St. Louis Print Group, Worcester Envelope Company and its $31 million investment in Richmond Print Group.
Based in Ashland, Pennsylvania with additional manufacturing facilities in Iowa and Maryland, Tri-State Envelope will expand Moore's supply chain stability through increased capacity, redundancy and location diversification. In its multi-state locations, Tri-State Envelope has the capacity to manufacture 20 million envelopes per day.
"Everyone at Tri-State Envelope is very excited about our future as part of Moore," said Joe O'Donnell, president of Tri-State Envelope. "The envelope manufacturing industry is a critical component in the direct mail business and Tri-State is proud to be on the front lines to provide nonprofits with the materials they need to fundraise for their mission."
The acquisition comes after the employees of Tri-State Envelope Corporation, through its employee stock ownership plan (ESOP), voted overwhelmingly to approve the transaction with Moore. The company will operate as Tri-State Envelope. Financial details of the transaction were not provided.
"Adding Tri-State Envelope as a part of Moore reinforces our commitment to the industry to have product available. We are looking at every aspect of our business to determine where we need to add capacity to strengthen supply chains," said Gretchen Littlefield, chief executive officer of Moore. "Tri-State Envelope is a trusted supplier to its customers and, as a part of Moore, we will continue to invest in their people, facilities and equipment to position them for future growth and expansion."
Tri-State Envelope specializes in the manufacturing of high color direct mail envelopes with high-speed equipment capable of running speeds of up to 1,500 envelopes per minute using sophisticated production equipment.
To learn more about Moore, visit wearemoore.com.
About Moore
Moore is a leading constituent experience management (CXM) company focused on the integration of the donor experience across all platforms, channels and devices. With over 3,500 employees in 40 locations across the country, the company provides strategy, creative, production, media, data and analytic services powered by an ongoing investment in next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning to nonprofit, political and association clients. Moore is a recognized key contributor in strengthening these sectors.
Media Contact
Mac McKeever, 1st Degree on behalf of Moore, 207.841.6110, mmckeever@1stdegree.com
SOURCE Moore