CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) announced today that Chief Human Resources Officer Kimberly Moore-Wright has been named to the Truist Executive Leadership team, effectively immediately. Moore-Wright will help drive and deliver on Truist's purpose, mission and values for its 58,000 teammates, overseeing the organization's recruiting, retention and promotion practices, as well as meeting the evolving needs of a multigenerational and diverse workforce.
"Throughout her 25-year career at our company, Kimberly's leadership and influence has grown and her commitment to our purpose has never been more evident," said Truist Chairman and CEO Kelly S. King. "As one of our most trusted leaders, she's led our human resources department through considerable changes and challenges, including an ongoing merger integration, a global health crisis and a period of social unrest in our country. We're honored to have Kimberly join the Executive Leadership team, and we'll benefit greatly from her contributions, perspectives and counsel."
Moore-Wright began her heritage BB&T career in 1995. Upon completion of the bank's prestigious Leadership Development Program, she soon served as a Community Banking market leader. In 2011, Training magazine named Moore-Wright one of the "Top 40 Trainers Under 40" during her time in BB&T's learning and development center, BB&T University. Beginning in 2016, she assumed leadership of BB&T's marketing and advertising team, driving increased digital marketing efforts and overseeing the successful "All We See Is You" brand launch.
In 2019, Moore-Wright was named chief human resources officer of Truist and is responsible for all aspects of human resource management, including teammate relations and talent acquisition, talent management, learning and development, teammate experience, payroll and human capital systems.
Moore-Wright received her bachelor's degree in accounting from University North Carolina-Charlotte and an MBA from North Carolina State University. She is also a graduate of the ABA Stonier Graduate School of Banking.
As part of the new reporting structure to elevate the areas of human resources and inclusion and diversity, both Moore-Wright and Ellen Fitzsimmons, Chief Legal Officer and Head of Enterprise Diversity, will report directly to Chairman and CEO Kelly King.
About Truist
Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspire and build better lives and communities. With 275 years of combined BB&T and SunTrust history, Truist serves approximately 12 million households with leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country. The company offers a wide range of services including retail, small business and commercial banking; asset management; capital markets; commercial real estate; corporate and institutional banking; insurance; mortgage; payments; specialized lending and wealth management. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is the sixth-largest commercial bank in the U.S. with total assets of $506 billion as of March 31, 2020. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com.