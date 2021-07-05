COLLEYVILLE, Texas, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MOOYAH Burgers, Fries & Shakes, a Plano-based fast casual, "better burger" franchise, is ready to serve even more burger enthusiasts in its home market at its newest location opening in Colleyville. The restaurant is opening on July 5, 2021 and will be located at 5615 Colleyville Boulevard, Suite 300. The location's Franchise Owners Sean McCullough, Greg Stevens and Colleyville resident Ted Beaman of Agape Management Company, are in the process of opening 10 locations across Dallas-Fort Worth.
With goals to give back to their home community, McCullough, Stevens and Beaman have decided to partner with local charity, GRACE. The Grapevine-based organization works to provide food, shelter, clothing, medical, and other emergency assistance to people who are in need throughout north Tarrant County. The non-profit relief agency offers children's programming, transitional housing, senior services, life skills training, case management, referrals, and other services directed at building self-sufficiency. The Colleyville location will be donating a portion of their opening week sales to the organization in an effort to further their mission.
"As a community organization, GRACE is dependent upon the time, treasure and talents of the citizens of northeast Tarrant County to be able to provide the services which benefit so many each year. We want to do our part to give back to this wonderful organization," Beaman said. "As a resident of Colleyville, my partners and I want to provide a local burger spot that everyone can be proud of and that is involved in the day-to-day activities within the community."
The trio had been looking for brands and businesses that could utilize their expertise, and after they came to know the MOOYAH team and products, they quickly recognized an opportunity to jumpstart their growth and take it to the next level. They admired the brand's commitment to the Guests and Team Members and figured it was a great fit for their background.
"Because of our shared values and history, we wanted to become MOOYAH Franchise Owners together," said Stevens. "We're always looking for brands and businesses where we can use our expertise, and MOOYAH was an easy fit for us because we knew the Leadership Team. We knew the product and the commitment to its Guests and Team Members, and that aligned really well with our values. We saw an opportunity to build on the brand's Dallas-Fort Worth footprint and take growth in the area to the next level."
"We're looking forward to continuing to grow our presence in Texas with the Agape group," said Mike Sebazco, Vice President of Operations for MOOYAH. "I'm confident that the team's passion for the brand will make their locations staples in communities across Dallas-Fort Worth."
Last year, MOOYAH opened its first restaurant featuring the new prototype that showcases new dining zones and seating arrangements, purposeful third-party and to-go shelving, a closed kitchen, digital menu boards and a new logo. The Colleyville restaurant is one of the first 15 locations nationally to be designed with the updated look.
At MOOYAH, Guests have the advantage of choosing from a variety of bun options, such as baked-in-house artisan potato or multigrain wheat non-GMO buns and hand-crafted lettuce buns called Iceburgers to accompany the never-frozen, 100 percent Certified Angus Beef® brand burgers, all natural turkey and Dr. Praeger's black bean vegan burgers. Each gourmet burger can be customized with six cheeses, Applewood smoked bacon and sliced avocado, along with nine free veggie toppings and ten free sauces.
MOOYAH's hand-cut fries come together in a six-step process that takes a total of 24 hours to completely prepare. A delightful combination of constant attention and a little magic help transform U.S. #1 Idaho potatoes into perfect, crisp-on-the-outside and fluffy-on-the-inside fries. Guests also have the choice of savory sweet potato fries. Never one to forget dessert, MOOYAH offers 100 percent real ice cream shakes, allowing Guests to choose from 7 flavors ranging from vanilla and Hershey's chocolate to Reese's, Oreo and more.
