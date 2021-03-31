LONDON, March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morae Global Corporation, the global leader in digital and business transformation for the legal industry, today announced the expansion of its Strategic Advisory Team with the addition of Fergus Allan as Managing Director, the latest in a series of recent high-profile hires at the company. Based in London, Allan will focus on addressing the complex needs of financial services clients and those in other highly regulated industries with his passion and expertise for transforming compliance programs, risk management, and privacy and information governance.
"Businesses are innovating at an increasing rate and demand is high for trusted advisors who can guide decision making and change management to achieve the right business outcomes in balance with meeting legal and compliance obligations," said James Rojas, President, Legal Business Transformation and Chief Financial Officer at Morae. "At Morae, we are steeped in a strategic advisory heritage that includes our founders from Huron Legal and our acquisitions of AegisAdvantage in 2017 and Janders Dean in 2020. Our growing Strategic Advisory Team builds upon this proud heritage and Fergus Allan is a great addition."
"We are thrilled to welcome Fergus to Morae. His background in compliance, risk, and information management add a greater depth and breadth of experience to our growing world-class team of legal business advisors," said James Ewing, Senior Managing Director at Morae. "Our clients will appreciate his collaborative, consultative approach to achieving meaningful transformation in how risk management and compliance work is done."
Allan brings over 25 years of experience working with law firms and medium-to-large companies as a compliance, risk and change leader – including as a regulator at the Financial Conduct Authority, in compliance and risk roles at Marsh & McLennan Companies, and as a consultant with advisory firms PwC, KPMG, and others. As a trusted name in the financial services field, Allan is often called upon by clients to assist them in making bold, informed decisions on re-imagined approaches to operating their businesses more efficiently, gaining insight and control in smarter ways, and planning and delivering effective, lasting change.
Allan commented: "Coming to Morae is an exciting change for me. Having worked with some of the world's leading advisory firms, what really drew my attention to Morae is the rare confluence of incredible talent and laser focus on achieving the outcomes clients care about most. Many providers will talk about this but Morae is one of the very few I've seen that has the right chemistry of leadership and culture to deliver on that promise."
A respected industry thought leader and speaker too, Allan's latest published work examines resiliency requirements many businesses now face around the world – Beyond Compliance: A Strategic Approach to Operational Resilience.
