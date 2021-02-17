HOUSTON, Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morae Global Corporation, a leader in providing law firms, legal departments, and compliance executives with outstanding solutions for digital and legal business transformation, announced today the addition of legal operations veteran Kimberly Bell to its expanding worldwide advisory practice group. The move is the latest strategic addition and follows 2020's acquisition of Janders Dean. Bell, who is based in Nashville, Tennessee, was previously Head of Legal Operations at Nissan North America and joins Morae as a Senior Director. She delivers value-aligned solutions for today's legal business challenges.
"Our people define the Morae brand and Kimberly Bell is an immediate fit," said James Rojas, President, Legal Business Transformation and Chief Financial Officer at Morae. "Her rich experience empowering both corporate legal departments and law practices for success adds immediate value to our growing advisory group."
Bell has over twenty-five years of legal business management, including large law practices in Washington, D.C. "I was immediately attracted to Morae's advisors – they are creative and impactful, showing empathy yet bold with direction," Kimberly Bell noted. "They are engaged and engaging…and they are successful."
Bell's hire comes concurrent with Morae's strategic move to increase the depth of advisors on its significant roster. Leading the effort to grow the advisory team are Justin North and Heidi Rudolph, Managing Directors at Morae.
"The Morae team has many seasoned advisors, and continues to grow through strategic hires, mergers and acquisitions," explained Heidi Rudolph. "Kimberly is a great example of the kind of strategic insight we look for in our advisors; providing clients a compelling range of digital, analytical and innovative solutions."
"Morae is client-centric. We empower our clients to be fit for the future, and fit in the future," added Justin North. "If bringing meaningful change to clients, by design, resonates with you, let's talk."
Named among the "Best and Brightest Companies to Work For," Morae has many career opportunities available around the world. For more information, please visit moraeglobal.com/careers.
