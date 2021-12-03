DUBLIN, Ohio, Dec. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Safeware, a Subsidiary of One80 Intermediaries and a leading provider of product protection and extended warranty solutions, is pleased to announce the addition of Morgan Deese to its Program Development team. In this role, Deese will focus upon accelerating the growth of existing partnerships to drive sustained and profitable growth for the company.
"Safeware understands that cultivating our existing relationships is vital to the continued success of the company." says Managing Director, Bryan Schutjer. "Morgan's experience within the industry makes her uniquely qualified to support our relationships and develop strategies to grow their programs in a manner that benefits Safeware, the partnership, and most importantly, the end customer."
Deese's extensive experience within the insurance industry and technology segment will enable her to provide an innovative approach to program growth and long-term sustainability. Of her new role, Deese says "I'm excited to work with our existing partners to expand their current programs and explore new strategies that will help grow our respective businesses." Deese has spent more than a decade supporting retail and business-to-business operations and is a licensed property and casualty insurance agent.
About Safeware
Founded in 1982, Safeware, a subsidiary of One80 Intermediaries, is a fully licensed insurance agency as well as a third-party administrator (TPA) for extended warranty and service plan solutions, which gives customers and partners the flexibility to customize a program that meets their unique needs.
Safeware has a diverse customer base with partners ranging from mom-and-pop retailers to some of the nation's largest universities and Fortune 500 companies. Regardless of size, Safeware's focus on providing best-in-class solutions and service allows their partners and customers to own their products with confidence. Learn more about Safeware online at http://www.safeware.com.
