CHICAGO, June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Morningstar, Inc. (Nasdaq: MORN) plans to report its second-quarter 2020 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 29, 2020. The company does not hold analyst conference calls; however, investors may submit written questions to Morningstar at investors@morningstar.com.

About Morningstar, Inc.
Morningstar, Inc. is a leading provider of independent investment research in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The Company offers an extensive line of products and services for individual investors, financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and institutional investors in the debt and private capital markets. Morningstar provides data and research insights on a wide range of investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, private capital markets, debt securities, and real-time global market data. Morningstar also offers investment management services through its investment advisory subsidiaries, with approximately $179 billion in assets under advisement and management as of March 31, 2020. The Company has operations in 27 countries. For more information, visit www.morningstar.com/company. Follow Morningstar on Twitter @MorningstarInc.

