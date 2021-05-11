BOCA RATON, Fla., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morris Law Group, a premier estate planning and wealth preservation law firm headquartered in Boca Raton, Fla. with three other offices located in South Florida, announced it has agreed to assist the clients of the Duffey Law Firm in Boca Raton, Fla., after the unexpected passing last year of its principal and managing partner, Brian K. Duffey.
The Duffey Law Firm family selected Morris Law Group to work with its clients on current and ongoing matters because of the firm's similar practice areas and same dedication and commitment to excellence. Stuart R. Morris, Esq., CPA, B.C.S., founding partner of Morris Law Group, and Brian Duffey had been friends and colleagues for many years. The Morris Law Group team stepped in after Brian passed away to assist Duffey Law Firm clients. Morris Law Group operates in the same practice areas as the Duffey Law Firm, and also subscribes to the same principles of "exceeding clients' expectations" at every turn.
Morris Law Group has a long history of providing cutting-edge legal strategies with superior client-focused service. Morris Law Group's team of attorneys and paralegals are highly experienced in all practice areas related to wealth preservation, including:
- Estate Planning
- Planning for Business Owners, Entrepreneurs, Real Estate Professionals and Highly Compensated Individuals
- Business Structuring and Succession Planning
- Probate and Trust Administration
- International Tax Planning
- Charitable Planning
- Planning for Individuals with Special Needs
According to Mr. Morris, "I personally want to welcome all Duffey Law Firm clients and let you know the Morris Law Group team is ready and available to assist you with your estate planning, probate, and trust and estate administration matters. It's a great honor to be entrusted by the Duffey Law Firm family to serve and care for your legal needs."
"We consider it a privilege to advise and assist you, and we're here for you when you need us," said Mr. Morris. "We also want to welcome Kate Duffey, Brian Duffey's daughter and former administrator, to the Morris Law Group team." Ms. Duffey is now working as Morris Law Group's Administrative/HR Manager, and will be on hand to ensure a smooth transition and continue to be a part of all Duffey Law Firm client matters.
The firm's experienced, personable and accessible team is available to meet clients at their convenience – either in person at one of the firm's four offices in South Florida, over the phone or by video conference. Morris Law Group treats clients the way they want to be treated … like family. For more information about or to schedule a consultation, please visit http://www.Law-Morris.com or call (561) 750-3850.
About Morris Law Group, Wealth Preservation Attorneys
Morris Law Group, a premier estate planning and wealth preservation law firm with four conveniently located offices in South Florida, provides personalized, discreet services to help protect their clients' wealth now and in the future. The Morris Law Group team of knowledgeable and qualified attorneys and legal professionals has more than 150 years of combined experience in managing complex estate planning, tax planning, trust and estate administration, and business structuring and succession planning for clients. An AV® Preeminent-rated law firm by Martindale-Hubbell, Morris Law Group is adept at translating these strategies into easy-to-understand, jargon-free language, so clients can make informed decisions about their Wealth Preservation Solutions. Consultations with Morris Law Group attorneys are available in English, Spanish and Portuguese, either in person, over the phone or by video conference. Se habla Español. Falamos Portugues. Contact Morris Law Group, visit https://www.law-morris.com/, email Info@Law-Morris.com or call (561) 750-3850 for more information.
Media Contact
Caryn Stumpfl, Morris Law Group, 561-750-3850, Info@Law-Morris.com
SOURCE Morris Law Group