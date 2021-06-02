NEW YORK, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morrison & Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the arrival of Aly El Hamamsy as a partner in its Mergers + Acquisitions and Private Equity Investments + Buyouts Groups in New York. Mr. El Hamamsy brings to the firm nearly 20 years of experience in global M&A transactions. His arrival underscores the continued expansion of the firm's global corporate capabilities in New York. Notably, Mr. El Hamamsy is the fifth corporate partner to join the New York office since the start of 2020, following the addition of Mitchell Presser, Omar Pringle, and Leonora Shalet in 2020, as well as the addition of Larry Medvinsky earlier this year.
Mr. El Hamamsy joins Morrison & Foerster from another leading global law firm where he advised large, multinational corporations on a variety of complex matters, including public and private acquisitions and divestitures, restructurings, joint ventures, corporate governance, and hostile takeovers. He has extensive experience advising clients in a wide variety of industries, including private equity, financial services, asset management, healthcare, technology, energy, and consumer goods. His transactional practice encompasses both U.S. domestic and cross-border M&A and joint ventures.
"Aly brings significant skills in M&A and private equity transactions, including extensive experience with global businesses," said Morrison & Foerster Global Corporate Department co-chair, Mitchell Presser. "His strong track record advising clients in a broad range of complex matters in industries that align with our strategic focus areas, such as healthcare, financial services, and technology, among others, coupled with his multilingual skills and international business experience, will be an invaluable asset to our global M&A, private equity, and SPAC clients."
Mr. El Hamamsy also spent time as a partner in the Corporate Group of a leading New York-based firm, where he advised clients on a variety of M&A matters. Before that, he was managing director of the National Basketball Association (NBA) for the Middle East Region, where he led the NBA's operations in 11 countries for five different business lines and brand extensions.
Mr. El Hamamsy's representative transactions include advising a diversified international markets infrastructure business in its US$27 billion acquisition of one of the world's largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure; advising a multinational automotive parts manufacturing company in its acquisition of a leading global materials science and manufacturing expert's anti-vibration systems business; advising a multinational investment bank and financial services company in the sale of its alternative fund businesses to a global provider of fund administration services and a San Francisco-based private equity firm; and advising a German chemical company and the largest chemical producer in the world, in its €5.9 billion acquisition of significant components of a multinational pharmaceutical and life sciences company's seed and non-selective herbicide businesses.
"I am honored to join Morrison & Foerster, a well-known global legal industry leader," said Mr. El Hamamsy. "Having previously worked with a number of MoFo's corporate lawyers, I can personally attest to their depth and breadth of knowledge, collegiality, and professionalism. I am thrilled to work alongside my new colleagues to help our clients navigate their sophisticated cross-border M&A and private equity transactions."
Mr. El Hamamsy earned his Bachelor of Engineering with Dean's Honors from McGill University and his J.D. from Columbia University School of Law, where he was a James Kent Scholar. He is admitted to the New York Bar. Mr. El Hamamsy is fluent in French and Arabic and conversant in Italian.
