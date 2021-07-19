BOSTON, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Morrison & Foerster, a leading global law firm, is pleased to announce the addition of Anthony S. Fiotto to its Litigation Department in Boston, where he will serve as the office's litigation head. Mr. Fiotto brings to the firm thirty years of broad litigation and arbitration experience, including extensive first chair trial experience. His arrival highlights the firm's commitment to further expanding its capabilities in Boston. Mr. Fiotto's addition also underscores the further strengthening of the firm's litigation capabilities on the East Coast, following the addition of five partners to the firm's Litigation Department in Washington, D.C. since the start of 2021.
Mr. Fiotto's practice focuses on complex commercial and securities litigation, as well as partnership and shareholder disputes, and disputes involving corporate mergers and acquisitions. He has been lead trial counsel on countless matters over the course of his career, including multiple trials in the Delaware Chancery Court. Mr. Fiotto represents a broad range of clients in matters involving private equity, venture capital, real estate investment, hospitality, and healthcare and life sciences. Further, he has extensive experience in alternative dispute resolution and has represented clients in numerous mediations and arbitrations. Mr. Fiotto also represents company directors and officers in connection with investigations and disputes.
"Tony is a well-regarded first chair trial lawyer. His addition is a major step in building out our litigation capabilities in Boston," said Morrison & Foerster Global Litigation Department co-chair Bradley D. Wine. "His broad litigation skillset, combined with his experience across M&A, private equity, venture capital, and real estate, make him an invaluable asset for our clients on the East Coast and beyond. We look forward to building on this momentum and further strengthening our Boston litigation offering in the near future."
Some of Mr. Fiotto's representative matters include advising the former stockholders of an e-commerce consumer goods transportation company in a case involving the sale of the company to a public transportation company in a four-day Zoom trial in the Delaware Court of Chancery; obtaining a $170 million award after three weeks of evidentiary hearings in an international arbitration on behalf of a global private equity firm; successfully defending a global luxury hospitality company in an arbitration involving breach-of-contract claims totaling over $300 million; successfully defending a multi-billion-dollar commercial real estate firm and its principals in a three-week trial brought by minority partners claiming breach of fiduciary duty and seeking to dissolve the firm; and obtaining, on behalf of a $4 billion venture capital firm, one of the highest appraisal awards (as a multiple of merger price) ever-awarded by the Delaware Court of Chancery.
"Tony is a key player in the Boston market," said David Ephraim, Managing Partner of Morrison & Foerster's Boston office. "Welcoming Tony and building out our litigation capabilities is a tremendous milestone for our Boston office, just two-and-a-half years after its opening. We are extremely excited to further enhance our offering to clients in the local market by adding a talented and collaborative leader whose sector focus complements our existing capabilities really well."
Since opening in 2019, Morrison & Foerster's Boston office has grown to more than 40 lawyers across multiple practices, including general corporate, finance, technology and life science licensing and transactions, patent, private equity investments and buyouts, venture capital and emerging companies, life sciences and healthcare, intellectual property, data privacy and security, and real estate.
"I am thrilled to join a firm renowned for both its powerhouse litigation department and vibrant transactional practices," said Mr. Fiotto. "The firm's exceptional bench of trial lawyers, combined with its strong platforms in M&A, real estate, private equity, and healthcare and life sciences—sectors which align extremely well with my practice—were major draws for me. The firm's collegial culture also played a significant role in my decision to join. I look forward to continuing to grow my practice at MoFo."
Mr. Fiotto earned his J.D., cum laude, from Boston University School of Law, his M.F.A. from the University of Iowa, and his B.A. from Binghamton University. Upon graduating from law school, he served as a law clerk for the Honorable Raymond Pettine of the U.S. District Court of Rhode Island. Mr. Fiotto is admitted to the bar in Massachusetts and New York.
