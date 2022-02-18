IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mortenson Taggart LLP is proud to announce that it has elevated Kevin Adams to a named partner. The firm will change its name accordingly to Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP.
Mr. Adams leads the firm's Franchise and Distribution practice group. He represents and counsels franchisors, licensors, manufacturers and distributors on their business litigation needs, including state and federal franchise laws, intellectual property rights, California employment laws, unfair competition, and related antitrust and trade regulation matters.
"Adding his name to the firm is a recognition of not only Mr. Adams thriving practice and his extraordinary litigation skills, but of his leadership within the firm and his contributions to our firm's management and growth," said the firm's Managing Partner, Michael Mortenson. Adding, "This change reflects the importance of Mr. Adams' practice to our firm. He is not only a leader at our firm, but a leader in the Southern California legal community."
As a Certified Specialist in Franchise and Distribution Law by the State Bar of California, Mr. Adams is recognized by his peers as a leader in the franchise legal community. He is an active member of the California Lawyers Association Franchise Law Committee as well as a regular author and speaker on franchise, distribution, and competition issues.
"I joined the firm after quickly recognizing that Michael Mortenson and Craig Taggart were building something special from the ground up. I'm grateful that they let me be a part of it in June 2020, and am honored and humbled to have my name included next to theirs on the sign now. We have a great group of people over here and the future is bright," said Mr. Adams.
About Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP:
Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP was born from a desire to eliminate big-law firm inefficiency by providing more agile, streamlined, and aggressive legal services to Fortune 500 and mid-market companies, as well as entrepreneur and early-stage clients, who seek more value-added service. Hailing from the world's leading law firms, Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP's experienced business and trial lawyers doggedly focus on what really matters in the case, ultimately saving clients' money and consistently delivering exceptional results.
For more information, please contact press@mortensontaggart.com and follow the company on Linkedin.
Media Contact
Lisa Elkan, Lisa PR, +1 8185386357, lisa@lisapr.com
SOURCE Mortenson Taggart Adams LLP