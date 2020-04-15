OAKLAND, Calif., April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic, a leading provider of affordable solar financing solutions for homeowners, announced today two new members of its executive team. John Grady has joined as vice president of sales and Carol Sewell as vice president of marketing. Each brings more than 20 years of experience leading and implementing sales and marketing strategies in the technology and finance sectors.
Grady will oversee the company's national sales and account management teams. He will focus on revenue growth and servicing our valued partners in the solar and home improvement industries. Sewell will lead marketing strategy, drive its data-driven marketing team and support new product development efforts.
"John and Carol's exceptional record of results, combined with our financial strength and industry-leading point-of-sale technology platform, position Mosaic for continued growth," said Billy Parish, founder and CEO of Mosaic. "Under their leadership, our sales and marketing teams will help the businesses we serve by providing simple and flexible financial solutions for homeowners."
Grady was most recently VP of sales for EV charging solution provider, ChargePoint. Previously, he was senior VP of worldwide enterprise sales, software and services, at broadband and broadcast technology company, Pace. Grady has a proven track record that improved sales operations resulting in significant revenue and market share gains.
Prior to joining Mosaic, Sewell served as VP marketing at KAR Global, a wholesale automotive services firm and CNO Financial Group, a Fortune 500 financial services company. Throughout her career, she has built top- and bottom-line growth, strengthened distribution channels and built strong brands.
Today's news follows Mosaic's January announcement that it has surpassed $3 billion in loans funded through the company's platform since inception, a culmination of efforts from its solar and home improvement business units.
About Mosaic
Mosaic makes financing solar and other home improvements accessible and affordable for homeowners by providing the simplest borrower experience in the industry. Customers are referred by approved solar installers and home improvement contractors and can qualify instantly for no money down loans with fixed interest rates and multiple term options. For our network of over 1,000 solar and home improvement contractors, Mosaic provides a streamlined financing platform to drive sales growth. Since 2012, Mosaic has helped more than 100,000 households go solar with its financing products. For more information, visit: www.joinmosaic.com.