CHICAGO, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mosaic, a North American integrated marketing agency, announces the appointment of Lee Esmond, Senior Vice President, to a combined leadership role over her current CPG and retail experiential team as well as Mosaic's U.S. Shopper Marketing team.
This organizational change allows Mosaic to further integrate its U.S. business and deepen its relationship with parent company Acosta, while offering comprehensive strategic solutions for its clients. This Acosta-Mosaic partnership better enables the team to uniquely create effective end-to-end sales and marketing programs that help clients get products on to the shelf, then off the shelf and into consumers hands. In addition to being a key conduit between Acosta and Mosaic, Lee will focus on continuing to build Mosaic's Shopper Marketing retailer knowledge base, integrated omnichannel marketing practice and multi-cultural marketing capabilities.
"We are delighted to have Lee in this new role at Mosaic. A visionary strategist and inspiring leader, she is uniquely positioned to bring the experiential and shopper marketing worlds together into one integrated offering. This move allows us to have a more integrated strategic business approach as the consumer landscape continues to evolve," says Stephen Kremser, Chief Operating Officer over Acosta's Marketing, Foodservice & European Divisions, Mosaic's parent company.
With more than 20 years of experience in marketing, Esmond is uniquely positioned to marry Mosaic's legacy of retail knowledge and executional excellence with technology and artificial intelligence to deliver more efficient, strategic recommendations across all of a brand's dimensions. She is an expert in bringing digital, shopper and experiential together to create programs that grow basket, mind and market share for her clients.
"I am honored to take on this new role and bring the experiential and shopper worlds together for Mosaic and its clients," says Esmond. "The way we discover and purchase new products has changed tremendously – brands must adapt or fade into oblivion, which presents a whole new set of challenges to our clients. To me, this challenge is an exciting one and I could not be more excited to navigate the new shopper marketing world with our people and our clients."
Based in Bentonville, Arkansas, Esmond also co-leads of Mosaic's U.S. experiential practice, leading CPG and mass retail teams, while also serving as a strategic partner to Acosta's Chief Customer Officer.
About Mosaic North America
Mosaic is North America's only integrated experience design agency that builds brands in dimension to make the world a better experience. Mosaic designs and executes integrated experiences that make brands more valuable in-store, online and in the community. For more information, visit www.mosaic.com.