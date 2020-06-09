Canada's biggest multi-sport competition and the country's largest integrated experience design agency join forces in order to deliver the Niagara 2021 Canada Summer Games to residents coast-to-coast
NIAGARA, ON, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Canada Games Host Society and Mosaic North America are excited to announce their partnership, which will see Mosaic become a marketing partner of the Niagara 2021 Canada Summer Games. As Canada's biggest integrated experience design agency, Mosaic will collaborate with Niagara 2021 to produce interactive digital content and experiences featuring an Innovation & Technology Pavilion at Canada Games Park, and a Virtual Torch Relay that will connect consumers to the athletes and the Games.
Leading up to and in tandem with the 2021 Canada Summer Games, festivities will be designed to celebrate sport, culture and national pride. Mosaic will be using its breadth of services to blend the digital and physical worlds through large scale, hybrid programs that Canadians can participate in regardless of where they are.
"The 2021 Canada Summer Games in Niagara will be a unique opportunity for Canadians to come together and celebrate moving forward," added Doug Hamilton, Board Chair of the 2021 Canada Games Host Society. "We are thrilled to be working with a best-in-class partner like Mosaic to bring the Niagara 2021 Canada Summer Games to residents across our country'."
"We are honoured to be a partner of the Niagara 2021 Canada Summer Games," said Terri Truscello, Senior Vice-President of Client Services at Mosaic. "As the largest experience design agency in Canada, Mosaic has the breadth and scale to bring the best of the Games to all Canadians, whether they celebrate in Niagara next August or from their homes coast-to-coast."
The Canada Games are inherently designed to be a nation-building event that also celebrates the culture and unique flavours of each Canadian province and territory. By partnering with Mosaic on creating wide-reaching digital and physical experiences, more Canadians will be able to enjoy the Games like never before.
"The incredibly robust and vibrant stage offered by both the Canada Games and the Niagara Region will offer Mosaic and its partners the opportunity to transform consumer engagement across all digital platforms," said Steven Katzman, the Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer of the 2021 Canada Games Host Society. "We look forward to watching the immersive experiences designed by Mosaic come to life between now and next summer's Games that our Canadian audiences will get to benefit from".
Although Niagara 2021 is scheduled for next year from August 6th to 21st, Mosaic will play an important role in enhancing the festivities and events that will take place in the lead up to and during the 2021 Canada Summer Games.
About the Niagara 2021 Canada Summer Games
At the peak of Niagara's boldest summer yet, more than 5,000 young athletes and their coaches will gather to compete for the podium in Canada's largest multi-sport event. On its road to glory, this shining generation of hopefuls will leave its mark on our community and on the country – transforming, inspiring, and unifying us all through the power of sport.
As ambassadors of Niagara's unrivaled warmth and compassion, thousands of volunteers will play host to the nation. The Niagara 2021 Canada Summer Games will celebrate the wonder of sport alongside arts and culture. The Games will honour our indigenous communities, and showcase a remarkable heritage of hard work and innovation in one of the world's most awe-inspiring destinations.
With world-renowned hospitality, the people of Niagara will welcome visitors from across the country. Spirited events, spectacular entertainment, and the theatre of elite competition will spark new energy in the region as our streets, skies, and waterways shimmer with ceremony and celebration that is befitting of Canada's best young athletes.
From August 6th to 21st, 2021, Niagara will surge stronger than ever on the national stage. The Games will give rise to a new legacy of ambition, confidence, and compassion that will inspire generations to come. For further information, visit us at niagara2021.ca or follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram (@2021canadagames).
About Mosaic North America
Mosaic is Canada's only integrated experience design agency that builds brands in dimension to make the world a better experience. We do it by designing and executing integrated experiences that make brands more valuable at retail, online and in the community. For more information, visit www.mosaic.com.