TAMPA, Fla., March 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Residential Mosquito Control Franchise has seven locations in Florida.
Mosquito Shield Franchise Corporation, a leading residential mosquito and tick control service with over 80 locations across the United States, is expanding its presence in Florida with the launch of two new locations: North and South Tampa. This brings the business' franchise total in Florida to seven.
Of the company's recent expansion, Mosquito Shield VP Michael Moorhouse said, "Residential mosquito and tick control is a fast-growing business sector, and as the first company in this space over 20 years ago, we have the foundation to be extremely well-positioned for growth."
Mosquito Shield spent over a decade refining its formulas and application methods from its Massachusetts headquarters before introducing a franchise model for local entrepreneurs in 2013.
"Our methodical approach to growth has set us up well for the impact of the COVID pandemic," said Moorhouse, "While many businesses have struggled because of stay-at-home orders, such conditions have created a booming market for our services because people are left to enjoy the outdoors from their own backyards, rather than on vacation or at restaurants or large gatherings. With folks investing more to make their yards leisure-time destinations, the opportunity for Mosquito Shield to expand into new markets has exploded and we are experiencing an active period of growth as a result. The Tampa area is an obvious area to focus on given its population and the desire of residents to get outdoors and take advantage of the region's gorgeous weather as much as possible."
Mosquito Shield of North Tampa
Long-time Tampa residents and family team Wanda, Frank and Joe Rakocy own the North Tampa location together. Frank says, "We have seen and lived through the growth of our area which was once rural and farming to a growing and thriving North Tampa community. We have a great understanding and appreciation for this vibrant and growing area of Florida. Our goal is to meet our customers' needs and be the best in the business for the residents of our territory."
Mosquito Shield of South Tampa
The South Tampa location is owned by United States Air Force veteran Kevin Vinnett and covers a territory from Gibsonton, Riverview and to Apollo Beach. He says, "I am excited to serve this beautiful Florida community and have a positive impact on the lives of fellow residents. With the structure, knowledge and expertise that Mosquito Shield offers, I am confident that we will be known as the professional, courteous, customer focused mosquito control leader in the South Tampa area."
Owners of both locations are committed to meeting and exceeding customers' expectations and becoming the most trusted and recognized solution for mosquito and tick control in the area.
To book service through Mosquito Shield of North Tampa contact the Rakocy family via email at info@mosquitoshieldntfl.com. To book service through Mosquito Shield of South Tampa contact Kevin Vinnett via email at info@mosquitoshieldstfl.com.
About Mosquito Shield
Mosquito Shield, America's leading residential mosquito and tick control service, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Mosquito Shield addresses the need for an effective and affordable residential mosquito and tick control service. The company, listed in Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchise Opportunities for several years in a row, developed Mosquito Protection Barrier™ (MPB), a patent pending spray that rids properties of the existing mosquito population and builds a barrier around that property for a virtually mosquito-free environment. MPB includes FlexBlend, the industry's only intelligent spray-blend technology. Mosquito Shield also offers a proprietary tick control service, Tick Shield™, and special event service Event Shield™.
For more information on residential service or participating in a Mosquito Shield franchise, visit http://www.moshield.com or email Michael Moorhouse at Michael@moshield.com
Media Contact
Michael Moorhouse, Mosquito Shield, 508-316-3429, michael@moshield.com
SOURCE Mosquito Shield