Of the company's recent expansion, Mosquito Shield VP Michael Moorhouse said, "Residential mosquito and tick control is a fast-growing business sector, and as the first company in this space over 20 years ago, we have the foundation to be extremely well-positioned for growth."
Mosquito Shield spent over a decade refining its formulas and application methods from its Massachusetts headquarters before introducing a franchise model for local entrepreneurs in 2013.
"Our methodical approach to growth has set us up well for the impact of the COVID pandemic," said Moorhouse, "While many businesses have struggled because of stay-at-home orders, such conditions have created a booming market for our services because people are left to enjoy the outdoors from their own backyards, rather than on vacation or at restaurants or large gatherings. With folks investing more to make their yards leisure-time destinations, the opportunity for Mosquito Shield to expand into new markets has exploded and we are experiencing an active period of growth as a result. The Dallas area is an obvious area to focus on given its population and the desire of residents to get outdoors and take advantage of the region's warm, gorgeous weather as much as possible."
The owners of the new Texas locations are committed to meeting and exceeding customers' expectations and becoming the most trusted and recognized solution for mosquito and tick control in the area.
Frisco location owners Chris and Robin Neely are native Texans and have spent the majority of their adult lives in North Texas. They say, "It was very important to us to find a business with a product and values that we could proudly stand behind. Mosquito Shield covers both bases, as well as provides a service that positively impacts the lives of others within our community. As families continue to spend more and more time at home, Mosquito Shield provides the ability for them to spend quality time enjoying their outdoor living areas without the constant threat and irritation of mosquitos. Too many folks are forced indoors and now they have an easy and safe remedy to take back the freedom to enjoy their entire property."
About Mosquito Shield
Mosquito Shield, America's leading residential mosquito and tick control service, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Mosquito Shield addresses the need for an effective and affordable residential mosquito and tick control service. The company, listed in Franchise Gator's Top 100 Franchise Opportunities for several years in a row, developed Mosquito Protection Barrier™ (MPB), a patent pending spray that rids properties of the existing mosquito population and builds a barrier around that property for a virtually mosquito-free environment. MPB includes FlexBlend, the industry's only intelligent spray-blend technology. Mosquito Shield also offers a proprietary tick control service, Tick Shield™, and special event service Event Shield™.
