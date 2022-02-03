NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- We are pleased to announce the appointment of Audrey Goodson Kingo as the Editor-in-Chief of Mother Honestly, a complete ecosystem focused on reshaping the future of women and families at home and in the workplace.
"Audrey will help us expand our mission and focus areas to include authentic content that can be useful to the modern mother and employers within our network." says Blessing Adesiyan, Founder & CEO of Mother Honestly, with a reach of over 500,000 mothers in the United States alone, aligning with working mothers on issues they care about such as childcare, paid family leave, household management, life-work solutions, and more. The company holds curated monthly fireside chats, summits, local pop-ups, podcasts and more.
Audrey Goodson Kingo is the former editor in chief at workingmother.com. During her time at Working Mother, she interviewed everyone from Rep. Pramila Jayapal to Ayesha Curry to White House Communications Director Kate Bedingfield. Her essay, "Moms, We Need to Share the Real, Gory, Painful Details of Postpartum Life," was nominated for a Folio Eddie award. She also spearheaded and edited the brand's book, The Working Mother Ultimate Guide to Working from Home. She's created sponsored content packages and custom publications, given paid presentations for clients, and has been interviewed for TV, radio, podcasts, and more. Before her time at Working Mother, Audrey was the editor in chief at Earnshaw's, an award-winning B2B children's fashion magazine.
"I'm passionate about helping working moms survive and thrive, particularly in the wake of a pandemic that's set so many of us back. I'm excited to continue that work with Mother Honestly, a platform that's dedicated to propelling women forward at work and at home. I've long been impressed with the community that Blessing has built—a community that's needed now more than ever. I'm thrilled to be a part of it." says Kingo who is focused on creating solution-focused content and resources for working mothers as the pandemic wears on.
Mother Honestly is a complete ecosystem that is reshaping the future of women and families at home and in the workplace through advice, content, and community. The company was founded by Blessing Adesiyan, ex-BASF, ex-DuPont, and ex-PepsiCo to bring focus to the challenges women face when combining work and family. The platform now reaches over 500,000 working mothers globally and works with employers to create sustainable solutions that enhance employee well-being and workplace productivity.
