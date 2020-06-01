MONTEREY PARK, Calif., June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Carmen Lee has always been committed to enabling her children to be the best they can be. After becoming a mom of three, she left her career working in computer information systems to be there every step of the way for her young children. Carmen spent much of her time coaching her kids both academically and within extracurriculars, helping them to reach their goals both in and out of the classroom.
When her oldest son was in middle school, he noticed a friend excelling, and learned it was a result of the Kumon Math and Reading Program. After searching for a nearby center to enroll her son in, Carmen came to the realization that there were none in her community of Monterey Park. Now that her children were getting older, she had been looking for a stable career opportunity, and realized becoming a Kumon Franchisee was the perfect next step. Now, as the new Instructor and owner of Kumon of Monterey Park, Carmen hopes to foster academic independence as a new supplemental study option for area students.
"I am so excited to be able to provide mentorship and a love for learning in Monterey Park students and beyond," said Carmen. "My hope is that no parent in this community will ever have to search far for a place that will help their children excel academically."
Carmen knew that Kumon was the perfect next opportunity for her because it allowed for a flexible schedule while giving her the ability to fulfill her dream of becoming an educator. When she reached out for more information on becoming a Kumon Franchisee, she was met with an extensive network of support. Becoming a Kumon Franchisee is an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs, as up to $36,000 in startup cost assistance is available to further assist new Instructors. Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students' full potential by increasing academic independence, confidence, and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students that are enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level. Learn more about the Kumon Method today.
"The Kumon Method sharpens time management and focus, which is exactly what my children needed," said Carmen. "I can't wait to be able to contribute to the well-being of my community through this center."
About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:
Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.
About the Kumon Franchise Business
Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in over 50 countries and regions.