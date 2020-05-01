DEER PARK, N.Y., May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jaspret Chaudhary has always given education her all. As a child in India, she understood the importance of daily study, and knew it would ultimately help her achieve her goals. After graduating with a degree in chemical technology, Jaspret's career path took an unexpected turn – leading her and her husband to run a successful chain of New York City restaurants for nearly two decades. Although it isn't a business she initially saw herself in, she fell in love with forming face-to-face relationships with her customers – many of whom she has kept in close touch with for years.
Although Chaudhary worked hard in her career, she was careful to instill the same qualities regarding schoolwork in her daughter that she experienced growing up. For years, she researched and assigned her daughter extra homework to complete to ensure she was studying ahead of her grade level. While her daughter had the focus to complete the work at home, Jaspret noticed challenges with her son. She felt he needed more structure, which is when a friend introduced her to Kumon. Jaspret was amazed – Kumon's concept of supplemental daily study perfectly aligned with the way she had been operating her entire life, as well as the extra curriculum she created for her daughter. Now, she will be providing the Deer Park community and surrounding areas with that same opportunity as the new owner and Instructor of Kumon of Deer Park.
"I believe in the Kumon Method because it is what I have followed my whole life without even knowing it," said Jaspret Chaudhary, owner and Instructor of Kumon of Deer Park. "An individualized program that customizes what is taught to each child based on their learning level rather than by their grade guidelines will allow many to study far beyond grade level."
Jaspret knew that Kumon was the perfect next opportunity for her because it combined her passion for education with her love for forming relationships. When she reached out for more information on becoming a Kumon Franchisee, she was met with an extensive network of support. Becoming a Kumon Franchisee is an attractive business opportunity for many aspiring entrepreneurs, as up to $36,000 in startup cost assistance is available for new Instructors. Kumon is a supplemental education program that aims to unlock students' full potential by increasing academic independence, confidence, and study skills. Through daily worksheet study, students who are enrolled in Kumon often end up mastering material far beyond grade level. Learn more about the Kumon Method today.
"I feel so fortunate to be able to give back to the community in a way that will allow our children to create a brighter future for themselves," said Chaudhary. "Through developing skills like mental calculation, focus, time management, and a positive attitude, the sky is the limit."
About Kumon Math & Reading Centers:
Kumon is an after-school math and reading enrichment program that unlocks the potential of children, so they can achieve more on their own. As a comprehensive program, Kumon serves children in preschool through high school. The learning method uses an individualized approach that helps children develop a solid command of math and reading skills. Through daily practice and mastery of materials, students increase confidence, improve concentration, and develop better study skills.
About the Kumon Franchise Business
Kumon is an ideal small business for professionals. Kumon Franchisees must have a four-year college degree, be proficient in math and reading, have investment capital of $70,000 and a net worth of at least $150,000. Founded in 1958, Kumon has over four million students enrolled at nearly 25,000 learning centers in more than 50 countries and regions.