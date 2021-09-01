MIAMI, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this year, the Detroit Auto Dealers Association announced a "bridge to the future" auto-centric event called Motor Bella, to take place on September 21-26, at the M1 Concourse in Pontiac, Michigan.

The event brings next-generation mobility, vehicle debuts and innovative auto technologies. Sponsored by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation, Motor Bella holds a 2-day Automobili-D Technology Display on September 21-22.

Among 30+ tech companies and start-ups showcasing e-mobility, autonomous driving, smart cities and connected car, The Steering will premiere its Autonomous Car Shipping Software.

Back in 2019, The Steering founders came up with a radical idea to change a car shipping experience from what we know it today. Miami-based, women-led startup aims to manage a full cycle of a car shipping process online. You order and track a car delivery through The Steering app. No calls are needed. Get notifications on the app, e-sign documents and authorize a payment. Review. Repeat.

On the other side of a car shipping process, The Steering ensures an efficient, regulations compatible, trailer-type loading and navigation tool. With its patented technology car hauling trucks can pick up available cars on a route to exclude LTL runs and maximize car load efficiency. The Steering technology goes beyond a regular auto transportation process, being the software enabler for autonomous trucking.

The Steering software is currently tested to work for driver-assisted trucks in Miami. The company enters its capital-raising round in September. The team of the founders and engineers will travel to Pontiac to showcase The Steering technology at the Automobili-D event.

Automotive enthusiasts, media and investors are welcome to visit the M1 Concourse, often referred to as an "87-acre playground" to get a glimpse into the future of the auto industry.

Media contact:

Mila Khodorovsky

317548@email4pr.com 

786-405-7686

Website: https://thesteering.com/

SOURCE The Steering

