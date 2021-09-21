LOS ANGELES, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motor Parks, a leader in the parking industry since its creation more than a century ago in 1920, is proud to announce five new locations in Southern California. The new parking facilities are now open at:
- Business Arts Plaza at 3601 W Olive Ave, Burbank, CA 91505
- The Central Riverside at 3590 to 3630 Central Avenue, Riverside, CA 92501
- 777 Aviation at 777 South Aviation Blvd, El Segundo, CA 90245
- The Calabasas Courtyard at 5000, 5010 & 5016 Parkway Calabasas, Calabasas CA 91302
- 1640 Sepulveda Blvd in Los Angeles, CA 90025.
"These new locations to serve the California market continues our expansion plans," says Jeff Miller, Executive Vice President of Motor Parks. "Around the country, workplaces are opening, employees are coming back to the office and Americans are traveling again. Motor Parks parking facilities are there to serve the needs of the community in California and around the nation."
A proven leader in the parking industry, Motor Parks was established to provide the best and brightest talent at the most competitive prices. Motor Parks owns and operates parking facilities in eight states including California, Washington, Texas, Kentucky, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan and New York, serving 22 cities - Los Angeles, Pasadena, San Jose, San Francisco, San Marino, Seattle, El Paso, Houston, Chicago, Louisville, Cleveland, New York, San Diego, Culver City, Cincinnati, Santa Monica, Mammoth Lakes, Riverside, Burbank, El Segundo and Calabasas.
Established more than a century ago in Los Angeles, Motor Parks provides parking services for mixed-use, office buildings, retail centers, residential, hospitality, municipal, surface lots, education, medical center operations throughout California.
"The economy is slowly but surely opening and evolving," said David Damus, CEO of System Property, the parent company of Motor Parks. "As workers and managers adjust to the realities of the economy, many are returning to the office and traveling again, and we expect steady growth at Motor Parks throughout 2021 and 2022."
Based in Sherman Oaks, System Property owns, manages and operates premium commercial office and parking assets nationwide. They recently celebrated their 100 year anniversary, growing from a single location in Downtown Los Angeles to dozens of properties owned and managed from California to Seattle to Ohio to New York.
About Motor Parks
Motor Parks, LLC, ("Motor Parks") has been a leader in the parking industry since its creation in 1920. Motor Parks has extensive experience in the planning, development and construction of parking facilities throughout the United States. Motor Parks eventually evolved into System Parking, Inc., which for decades was one of the largest operating companies in the United States. With a history of both owning and operating parking facilities, our Company has a unique knowledge and understanding of our client's needs. Today Motor Parks manages its parking facilities and provides parking consulting services for every aspect of the parking industry.
Motor Parks provides parking services for mixed-use, office buildings, shopping centers, and medical center type operations. Services offered by Motor Parks include surface lots, multi-level parking facility management, customer and employee shuttle services, signage consultation and sustainability consulting. Motor Parks is a parking company that is singularly committed to maximizing the revenues and service levels of parking assets. See http://www.motorparks.com for more information.
Media Contact
Robert Wynne, Wynne Communications, +1 310.924.1710, rob@wynnepr.com
SOURCE Motor Parks