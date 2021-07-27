SHERMAN OAKS, Calif., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Motor Parks, a leader in the parking industry since its creation in 1920, is proud to announce the addition of Jeff Miller as Executive Vice President.
Miller will be responsible for all aspects of Motor Parks operations including sales and auditing along with client and customer service. Established more than a century ago in Los Angeles, Motor Parks provides parking services for mixed-use, office buildings, shopping centers, and medical center type operations throughout California.
Miller was previously Executive Vice President of a nationwide company where he transitioned the parking operations into a Real Estate Alternative Use Platform. He was also responsible for procurement of new real estate and adding alternative use applications to the existing parking platform. He has also held Vice President and Senior Vice President positions with other nationwide operators.
"I am happy to be joining the professionals at Motor Parks, known throughout the industry as a best-in-class company with an unbeatable team," Miller said. "This is an exciting time for in the industry and Motor Parks is well-positioned for success and future growth."
Miller is a well-respected 35-year veteran of the parking and transportation industry with experience in senior management, operations, support and consulting. He also has significant experience in transportation management, including national Department of Transportation compliance fleet procurement; development and implementation of new technology, such as PARCS; workforce management, GPS, people counters and API's.
He began his career in parking as an assistant manager and has been steadily promoted, holding positions as operations manager, senior branch manager, regional manager, and vice president with ever-larger portfolios under his authority. During his career, he oversaw the operations of a number of airport parking and shuttle programs, as well as high profile commercial office complexes, stadiums, healthcare, municipal, retail and hotel parking facilities.
"As we continue our growth and nationwide expansion it is vital to hire the best talent in the parking and transportation industry," said David Damus, CEO of System Property, the parent company of Motor Parks. "The addition of an industry leader and innovator like Jeff Miller will help us achieve our goals of growth, improved customer service and modernization."
Based in Sherman Oaks, System Property owns, manages and operates premium commercial office and parking assets nationwide.
Miller is an active member of several local, national, and international business associations, including the National Parking Association, the International Parking Institute, BOMA Greater Los Angeles, and the Central City Association. He is also an executive board member of the Los Angeles Parking Association. Jeff is a Certified Parking Facility Manager, Certified Parking Professional and holds an Air Quality Management District Certification.
About Motor Parks
Motor Parks, LLC, ("Motor Parks") has been a leader in the parking industry since its creation in 1920. Motor Parks has extensive experience in the planning, development and construction of parking facilities throughout the United States. Motor Parks eventually evolved into System Parking, Inc., which for decades was one of the largest operating companies in the United States. With a history of both owning and operating parking facilities, our Company has a unique knowledge and understanding of our client's needs. Today Motor Parks manages its parking facilities and provides parking consulting services for every aspect of the parking industry.
Motor Parks provides parking services for mixed-use, office buildings, shopping centers, and medical center type operations. Services offered by Motor Parks include surface lots, multi-level parking facility management, customer and employee shuttle services, signage consultation and sustainability consulting. Motor Parks is a parking company that is singularly committed to maximizing the revenues and service levels of parking assets. See http://www.motorparks.com for more information.
Media Contact
Robert Wynne, Wynne Communications, +1 310.924.1710, rob@wynnepr.com
SOURCE Motor Parks