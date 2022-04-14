MotorCity Casino Hotel Hires TeQuilla Richardson as Director of Internal Audit

DETROIT, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MotorCity Casino Hotel, home to world-class luxury hotel accommodations, spa facilities, fine dining, live performance venues, and high-energy gaming, is pleased to announce the hiring of TeQuilla Richardson as Director of Internal Audit.

Ms. Richardson joins MotorCity Casino Hotel bringing with her nearly two decades of casino Auditing, Accounting, and Surveillance experience. In her new role, Ms. Richardson will focus on leading the Internal Audit function for MotorCity Casino Hotel. TeQuilla's most recent leadership role was as the Director of Surveillance for MGM Grand Detroit Casino.

"We continually strive to provide a safe, fair, and secure gaming experience for our customers, and we're lucky to have TeQuilla as a leader in that regard," said Bruce Dall, President of MotorCity Casino Hotel. "TeQuilla's wide ranging experience will help to ensure that we continue fostering the right environment for our customers and employees alike."

A Detroit native, Ms. Richardson has a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from the University of Detroit Mercy and has been an active CFE member of the Association of Fraud Examiners since 2012.

About MotorCity Casino Hotel

Located on Grand River Avenue at the Lodge Freeway (M-10), MotorCity Casino Hotel is the only locally-owned and operated casino in Detroit. Marian Ilitch became the sole owner of MotorCity Casino in 2005 and soon embarked on a $300 million expansion and renovation project which was completed in 2008. The entertainment complex is now comprised of an expansive gaming space, including a smoke-free gaming area, the FanDuel Sportsbook at MotorCity Casino, an award-winning 400-room ultra-comfortable high tech hotel and other amenities. For more information about MotorCity Casino Hotel, or to make a reservation, visit http://www.motorcitycasino.com or call 1-866- STAY-MCC.

