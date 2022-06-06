MotorCity Casino Hotel Promotes Virginia Allen to Vice President of Security
DETROIT, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MotorCity Casino Hotel, home to world-class luxury hotel accommodations, spa facilities, fine dining, live performance venues, and high-energy gaming, is pleased to announce the promotion of Virginia Allen to Vice President of Security.
A 20-year MotorCity veteran, Ms. Allen has built a career in Security and Security management, most recently having served as MotorCity's Director of Security. In her new role, Ms. Allen will focus on further developing the security operations at MotorCity Casino Hotel.
"We're happy to be able to promote a long term associate into a crucial role such as this," said Bruce Dall, President of MotorCity Casino Hotel. "Virginia's experience in Security Management will ensure that we continue fostering the best environment for our customers and employees alike."
"Throughout my career with MotorCity Casino Hotel, I've taken great pride in being part of the team entrusted with the security of our guests, associates, and the company's assets." Allen said. "I'm thrilled to further my career with the MotorCity team."
A Detroit native, Ms. Allen has a bachelor's degree in Criminal Justice from Madonna University and an associate's degree in Law Enforcement & Administration from Wayne County Community College.
