Motto Mortgage is a different kind of mortgage network. Each office is independently owned, operated and licensed. (PRNewsfoto/Motto Mortgage)

 By Motto Mortgage

ATLANTA, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Motto Mortgage , an innovative mortgage brokerage franchise focused on transparency and compliance, has a new office in Georgia. Motto Mortgage Avalon is now open in Alpharetta and serving all markets throughout the Peachtree State. 

Established by Khalil Suleiman, with more than 25 years' experience in finance and technology companies, Motto Mortgage Avalon is a customer-first, full-service mortgage brokerage.

"Motto Mortgage Avalon offers an advantageous alternative to the traditional mortgage bankers currently operating in Alpharetta," said Suleiman. "We provide the scope, scale and support of a large retail lender, while offering the flexibility, autonomy and exceptional service of a local mortgage broker."

Kenneth Anthony will serve as the senior loan originator for the office. He is a mortgage expert and takes great satisfaction helping homebuyers achieve the "American dream" of homeownership.

Loan originators in the Motto Mortgage network have access to competitive loans from various wholesale lenders, and work hard to give homebuyers choices – because no loan is one-size-fits-all. A loan originator with Motto Mortgage Avalon can be reached at (470) 377-5181. A digital mortgage experience is available for borrowers who would prefer to conduct business remotely.

Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.

About Motto Mortgage Avalon:

Motto Mortgage Avalon NMLS # 2113860 a locally owned and operated full-service mortgage brokerage serving all of Georgia, located at 12150 Morris Rd. Alpharetta, GA  30005. To learn more, please visit https://www.mottomortgage.com/offices/avalon-alpharetta/ or call (470) 377-5181.

Nelson Keen: NMLS: 174563

