DENVER, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolades from Entrepreneur magazine keep accumulating for the Motto Mortgage brand. Recently, Motto Mortgage was named as one of Entrepreneur's 2020 Top New franchise brands1, ranking #15 out of 100, as well as an Entrepreneur Fastest-Growing Franchise2, for 2020 with an overall ranking of #71 out of 100.
This is the second year in a row Motto Mortgage has been ranked on these lists; the brand was previously distinguished in 2019 by Entrepreneur as one of the Fastest-Growing-Franchises3 as well as a Top New franchise brand4. Motto Mortgage raised its ranking in both categories for 2020, jumping 41 spots on the Top New list.
Entrepreneur also recognized Motto Mortgage as one the Best Franchise Brands of 2020 and named Motto Mortgage as one of the 9 youngest franchise brands on its 2020 Franchise 500®.
Earlier this year, Motto Mortgage was named to Entrepreneur magazine's 41st annual Franchise 500® list, ranking #395 overall and first in the Miscellaneous Financial Services category5. Placement in the Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. This was the first time Motto Mortgage has been included in the prestigious Franchise 500®.
"We are elated to have earned placement on these Entrepreneur lists, along with some of the most respected franchise brands in the country," said Ward Morrison, president, Motto Franchising, LLC. "These rankings are a testament to the strength of the nationwide Motto Mortgage network and showcases the potential of our brand and business model."
Motto Mortgage, a "mortgage brokerage in a box," continues to disrupt the mortgage industry by providing exceptional service, more options, transparency and convenience for consumers. This model not only offers an ancillary business for current real estate brokerage firms, but also opportunities for mortgage professionals seeking to open their own businesses and independent investors interested in financial services.
Each Motto Mortgage franchise is independently owned, operated and licensed.
About Motto Mortgage
The Motto Mortgage network is breaking the mold by giving the power of choice back to consumers with less jargon, more transparency, and even more options to choose from as they shop for the right home loan. With over 100 offices open in more than 30 states, Motto Franchising, LLC's unique national franchise mortgage brokerage model is the first of its kind in the United States. Created to disrupt the mortgage industry, the Motto Mortgage network connects loan originators and real estate agents to provide a seamless, personalized experience and one-stop shop for consumers. Motto Mortgage is the second member of the RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. family of brands. Each Motto Mortgage office is independently owned, operated and licensed. To learn more about Motto Mortgage, or for license information for a Motto Mortgage office, email newsroom@mottomortgage.com, or visit www.mottomortgage.com/offices.
1Motto Mortgage named a 2020 Top New Franchise based on Entrepreneur magazine's analysis of data, including costs, fees, size, growth and brand and financial strength, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2018 to July 2019 of 255 participating franchise systems open for 5 years or less as of July 31, 2019.
2Motto Mortgage named a 2020 Fastest-Growing Franchise based on the net number of franchise units added in the U.S, and Canada between August 2018 to July 2019 according to Entrepreneur magazine's review of units lists and Franchise Disclosure Documents of 1,105 participating franchises across all industries.
3Motto Mortgage was named an Entrepreneur Magazine 2019 Fastest-Growing Franchise based on the net number of franchise units added in the U.S. and Canada between July 2017 to July 2018 according to Entrepreneur magazine's review of unit lists and Franchise Disclosure Documents of 1,094 participating franchises across all industries.
4Motto Mortgage was named as an Entrepreneur Magazine 2019 Top New Franchise based on Entrepreneur magazine's analysis of data, including costs, fees, size, growth and brand and financial strength, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2017 to July 2018 of 274 participating franchise systems open for 5 years or less as of July 31, 2018.
5Franchise 500® and category ranking based on Entrepreneur magazine's analysis of data, including costs and fees, support, size and growth, brand strength, and financial strength and stability, from franchise disclosure and related documents dated August 2018 to July 2019 of 1,105 participating franchise systems.
This information is not intended as an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, a Motto Mortgage franchise. It is for informational purposes only. We will not offer you a franchise in states or other jurisdictions where registration is required unless and until we have complied with applicable pre-sale registration requirements in your state (or have been exempted therefrom) and a Franchise Disclosure Document has been delivered to you before the sale in compliance with applicable law. New York residents: This advertisement is not an offering. An offering can be made by prospectus only. Minnesota Reg. No. F-8089; Motto Franchising, LLC, 5075 South Syracuse St #1200, Denver, CO 80237, 1.866.668.8649.