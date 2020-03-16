EL PASO, Texas, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mount Franklin Foods, LLC, a leading manufacturer of high-quality confections, nut products, mints and culinary plant-based proteins, announces it has acquired, through its affiliate, the assets and book of business from ARRO Food Processing Division, based in Hodgkins, Illinois, and ARRO Ingredients Division, headquartered in Chicago, IL. The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, is effective immediately. The new company will be named Element Food Solutions, LLC and will operate as an independent business unit under the Mount Franklin Foods parent organization.
"We are excited to bring Mount Franklin Foods' demonstrated leadership and proven ability to grow and develop products and brands to an even broader segment of the foodservice industry," said Eloy Vallina, Owner & Chairman of the Board, Mount Franklin Foods. "By adding the synergistic Element Food Solutions into the Mount Franklin portfolio, we will not only enhance our offerings but will be able to assist more customers in more categories and help them turn manufacturing challenges into successes."
Mount Franklin Foods serves the retail and foodservice industries, manufacturing a variety of high-quality candy, mint and nut products including gummies, jellies, mints, fruit snacks, nut and snack mixes under well-recognized brands such as Azar Nut, Sunrise Confections and Hospitality Mints. In addition, Mount Franklin Foods has a large co-manufacturing and private label business supporting brands and retailers across the country.
ARRO Food Processing is a leader in the co-manufacturing industry, specializing in product development and packaging solutions for the bake mix, powdered beverage, ingredient and cereal/trail mix/nut categories. ARRO Ingredients operates a dedicated bulk ingredient blending and transfer facility, which provides large format handling and storage solutions for a wide array of food and food ingredient companies.
"This acquisition and formation of Element Food Solutions supports our strategic growth strategy," said Enrique Grajeda, President and CEO of Mount Franklin Foods. "The enhanced capabilities this new business unit brings will allow us to further assist our customers in developing innovative items for growing categories such as protein powders and healthier-for-you baking ingredients."
Element Food Solutions will continue to operate out of the former ARRO locations in Hodgkins and Chicago, Illinois.
About Mount Franklin Foods
Mount Franklin Foods, LLC is a leading North American manufacturer of high-quality confections, nut products, mints, culinary plant-based proteins, bake mixes, powdered beverages and ingredients headquartered in El Paso, Texas. The company proudly serves major retailers, wholesalers, co-manufacturing customers and foodservice distributors through its Sunrise Confections, Azar Nut, Hospitality Mints and Element Food Solutions divisions. For more information please visit www.MountFranklinfoods.com.