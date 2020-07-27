KNOXVILLE, Tenn., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (OTCQX: MCBI), the holding company for Mountain Commerce Bank (the "Bank"), today announced earnings and related data as of and for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.
Highlights
The following tables highlight the trends that the Company believes are most relevant to understanding the performance of the Company. As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, (i) adjusted results (which are non-GAAP financial measures) reflect adjustments for investment gains and losses and the impact of PPP fee amortization, net of costs and (ii) adjusted results excluding provision for loan losses (which are also non-GAAP financial measures. See Appendix B to this press release for more information on our tax equivalent net interest margin.
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
Adjusted
Adjusted
Excluding
Excluding
GAAP
Adjusted
Provision
GAAP
Adjusted
Provision
Net income
$
1,520
1,013
3,598
$
2,958
2,936
2,714
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
N/A
N/A
5,534
N/A
N/A
3,691
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.08%
2.94%
2.94%
3.40%
3.40%
3.40%
Return on average assets
0.53%
0.35%
1.25%
1.38%
1.37%
1.27%
Return on average equity
6.32%
4.21%
14.96%
14.38%
14.27%
13.19%
Efficiency ratio
37.78%
40.93%
40.93%
50.26%
50.47%
50.47%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.24
0.16
0.57
$
0.47
0.47
0.43
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
Adjusted
Adjusted
Excluding
Excluding
GAAP
Adjusted
Provision
GAAP
Adjusted
Provision
Net income
$
3,806
3,299
6,988
$
5,847
6,043
5,489
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings
N/A
N/A
10,119
N/A
N/A
7,070
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.25%
3.17%
3.17%
3.38%
3.38%
3.38%
Return on average assets
0.73%
0.63%
1.34%
1.37%
1.41%
1.29%
Return on average equity
8.05%
6.98%
14.78%
14.56%
15.05%
13.67%
Efficiency ratio
41.78%
43.50%
43.50%
51.46%
50.53%
50.53%
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.60
0.52
1.11
$
0.93
0.96
0.88
As of
As of
As of
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
2020
2019
2019
(Dollars in thousands, except share data)
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans
$
4,924
$
1,680
$
739
Real estate owned
1,438
4,973
6,009
Non-performing assets
6,362
6,653
6,748
Non-performing loans to total loans
0.53%
0.21%
0.10%
Non-performing assets to total assets
0.54%
0.73%
0.77%
Loans with COVID-19 related modifications (1)
191,500
N/A
N/A
Net charge-offs (recoveries)
$
27
$
270
$
248
Allowance for loan losses to non-performing loans
219.35%
347.14%
763.60%
Allowance for loan losses to total loans
1.15%
0.72%
0.76%
Allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans (2)
1.30%
N/A
N/A
Other Data
Shares outstanding
6,286,003
6,249,053
6,190,647
Book and tangible book value per share (3)
15.37
14.57
13.61
Closing market price per common share
15.90
22.10
19.10
Closing price to book value ratio
103.43%
151.72%
140.38%
Equity to assets ratio
8.27%
10.04%
9.55%
Bank regulatory leverage ratio
10.01%
11.54%
11.25%
(1) Including both principal deferrals and interest only terms
(2) As further detailed in Appendix A to this press release, allowance for loan losses to non-PPP loans is a non-GAAP financial measure
(3) The Company does not have any intangible assets
Management Commentary
William E. "Bill" Edwards, III, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, "We are pleased with our second quarter results which continued to be strong with our adjusted net income excluding the provision for loan losses increasing 33% from $2.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 to $3.6 million in the same quarter of 2020. As a result of the continuing economic downturn, we adjusted several components of our allowance for loan losses model, which contributed to an additional $3.5 million of reserves in the second quarter of 2020, bringing our allowance to non-PPP loans to 1.30%. During these uncertain times, we believe it is particularly important to operate efficiently, which is reflected in our lower adjusted efficiency ratio which dropped below 41% this quarter. The Company has also been a significant participant in the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), funding 765 loans for over $107 million in principal amount and generating fee income of nearly $3.5 million, which will be recognized over the life of the PPP loans. The Company recently announced that it successfully raised $10 million of subordinated debt in a private offering to institutional accredited investors. This offering closed on July 15, 2020. While we are currently well capitalized, the subordinated debt will provide an additional source of strength and capital for the Bank should our borrowers be more negatively impacted by the economic disruption associated with COVID-19 than we currently anticipate. Finally, as we look ahead, we intend to look for opportunities to grow our franchise, while staying focused on what we do best – relationship banking."
Net Interest Income
Net interest income increased $1.5 million, or 22.2%, from $6.9 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019 to $8.5 million for the same period in 2020. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $290.9 million, or 35.6%, from $817.5 million to $1.108 billion, due in part to PPP loans.
- Average net interest-earning assets grew $106.6 million, or 65.1%, from $163.8 million to $270.4 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) / Federal Reserve Bank (FRB) borrowings.
These increases were partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin from 3.40% for the three months ended June 30, 2019 to 3.08% for the same period of 2020 as a result of increased liquidity and a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets from 4.92% during the three months ended June 30, 2019 to 3.91% during the same period in 2020 due to lower yields on PPP loans, offset in part by lower funding costs.
Net interest income increased approximately $2.5 million, or 18.1%, from $13.7 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 to $16.1 million for the same period in 2020. The increase between the periods was primarily the result of the following factors:
- Average interest-earning assets grew $186.1 million, or 22.8%, from $816.1 million to $1.002 billion.
- Average net interest-earning assets grew $78.9 million, or 51.6%, from $152.9 million to $231.8 million, funded by increases in noninterest bearing deposits and FHLB / FRB borrowings.
These increases were partially offset by a decrease in net interest margin from 3.38% for the six months ended June 30, 2019 to 3.25% during the same period of 2020 as a result of increased liquidity and a decrease in the yield on interest-earning assets from 4.94% during the six months ended June 30, 2019 to 4.29% during the same period in 2020 due to lower yields on PPP loans, offset in part by lower funding costs.
The Company recognized approximately $0.4 million of net PPP loan origination fees through net interest income during the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.
Provision For Loan Losses
A provision for loan losses of $3.5 million and $5.0 million was recorded for the three and six months ended June 30, 2020, respectively, as a result of the Company increasing the qualitative factors in its allowance for loan loss model and increasing reserve factors on certain loans to borrowers more likely to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. A recovery of loan losses of $0.3 million and $0.8 million was recorded in the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, respectively.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income decreased $0.1 million, or 11.0%, from $0.5 million in the second quarter of 2019 to $0.4 million in the same quarter of 2020. The decrease was primarily due to modest declines in deposit fees and charges and gains on the sale of investments.
Noninterest income increased $0.3 million, or 39.5%, from $0.9 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019 to $1.2 million during the same period of 2020. The increase was primarily due to a loss on the sale of investments of $0.3 million during the six months ended June 30, 2019 and an increase in the gain on sale of loans during the six months ended June 30, 2020.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense decreased approximately $0.4 million, or 9.6%, from $3.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 to $3.4 million in the second quarter of 2020. This decrease was primarily the result of a decline in compensation and benefits expense of $0.3 million due to deferred loan origination costs on PPP loans.
Noninterest expense decreased $0.2 million, or 2.9%, from $7.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019 to $7.3 million for the same period of 2020. This decrease was primarily the result of declines in compensation and benefits resulting from deferred loan origination costs on PPP loans, and residual data processing and real estate owned expenses, offset partially by increases in professional fees.
Income Taxes
The effective tax rate of the Company was 25.3% and 25.9% for the three months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The effective tax rate of the Company was 25.7% and 25.2% for the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019, respectively. The Company's marginal tax rate of 26.14% is favorably impacted by certain sources of non-taxable income including BOLI and investments in municipal securities.
Balance Sheet
Total assets increased $262.1 million, or 28.9%, from $906.7 million at December 31, 2019 to $1.169 billion at June 30, 2020. The increase was primarily driven by the following factors:
- Interest-earning deposits increased $109.2 million from $7.5 million at December 31, 2019 to $116.7 million at June 30, 2020. The increase was driven primarily by higher noninterest-bearing deposit balances resulting from PPP lending balances that remained on deposit at the Company as well as a general increase in customer deposit balances. The Company believes it is prudent to maintain higher levels of liquidity during the economic downturn.
- Loans receivable increased $128.9 million, or 16.0%, from $807.4 million at December 31, 2019 to $936.3 million at June 30, 2019. $107.4 million of this increase resulted from PPP loans.
The following summarizes changes in loan balances over the last three quarters:
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(in thousands)
Residential construction
$
17,238
20,950
21,560
Other construction
40,996
40,945
39,319
Farmland
8,592
8,391
8,429
Home equity
35,882
41,674
40,988
Residential
211,443
203,180
196,614
Multi-family
26,606
26,980
27,065
Owner-occupied commercial
149,646
137,289
134,977
Non-owner occupied commercial
253,280
256,197
252,158
Commercial & industrial
78,079
78,031
76,533
PPP Program
107,384
-
-
Consumer
7,194
10,947
9,797
$
936,340
824,584
807,440
Total deposits increased $142.1 million, or 18.7%, from $757.9 million at December 31, 2019 to $900.0 million at June 30, 2020. In addition to the increase in noninterest-bearing deposit balances resulting principally from the PPP program, wholesale deposit balances increased $44.7 million, or 54.6%, from December 31, 2019 to June 30, 2020 due to the Company's decision to maintain higher levels of liquidity during the economic downturn.
The following summarizes changes in deposit balances over the last three quarters:
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(in thousands)
Non-interest bearing transaction
$
215,202
134,498
138,848
NOW and money market
84,970
83,657
84,200
Savings
286,955
283,032
289,163
Retail time deposits
186,386
175,858
163,929
Wholesale time deposits
126,486
152,670
81,792
$
899,999
829,715
757,932
FHLB / FRB borrowings increased $113.0 million, or 322.8%, from $35.0 million at December 31, 2019 to $148.0 million at June 30, 2020. $98.0 million of this increase related to borrowings from the FRB to fund PPP loans.
Total equity increased $5.6 million, or 6.1%, from $91.0 million at December 31, 2019 to $96.6 million at June 30, 2020. This increase was primarily comprised of net income of $3.8 million and net improvement in the fair value of the Company's investments and derivatives of $1.6 million. Tangible book value per share improved from $14.57 at December 31, 2019 to $15.37 at June 30, 2020. Equity to assets declined from 10.04% at December 31, 2019 to 8.27% at June 30, 2020 because of the meaningful increase in total assets, including the PPP loans.
Asset Quality
Non-performing loans to total loans increased from 0.21% at December 31, 2019 to 0.53% at June 30, 2020. The increase was due to the addition of 2 real estate secured relationships for which no loss is currently expected. Non-performing assets to total assets decreased from 0.73% at December 31, 2019 to 0.54% at June 30, 2020, primarily as a result of the sale of several real estate owned properties. Net charge-offs of $27 thousand were recognized during the first six months of 2020. The allowance for loan losses to total loans (excluding PPP loans) increased from 0.72% at December 31, 2019 to 1.30% at June 30, 2020 and coverage of non-performing loans remains strong at 219.35% at June 30, 2020.
The Company had granted principal and/or interest deferrals on loans totaling $191.5 million in aggregate principal amount, or approximately 23% of its non-PPP loan portfolio, in response to COVID-19 as of June 30, 2020. These deferrals were to customers in the following industries:
(in thousands)
Hotel
$
67,000
Mini-storage
21,800
Office building
19,800
Residential 1-4
13,800
Warehouse
13,400
Marina
9,300
Vacation cabins
9,100
Retail
7,900
Multi-family
5,900
Other industries
23,500
$
191,500
Other industries not detailed in the table above including restaurants, automobile, medical, entertainment, and others were individually below $5 million of exposure. Approximately 57% of the deferrals involved principal, while 43% involved an interest only period.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables in Appendix A, which provide a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. This press release and the accompanying tables discuss financial measures such as adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted return on average equity, adjusted net interest margin, and adjusted efficiency ratio, both including and excluding the provision for (recovery of) loan losses, which are all non-GAAP financial measures. We also present in this press release and the accompanying tables the allowance for loan losses to loans excluding PPP loans which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. We believe that such non-GAAP financial measures are useful because they enhance the ability of investors and management to evaluate and compare the Company's operating results from period to period in a meaningful manner. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance calculated pursuant to GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP financial measures that may be presented by other companies. Investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
Forward-Looking Statements
About Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Mountain Commerce Bank
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of Mountain Commerce Bank. The Company's shares of common stock trade on the OTCQX under the symbol "MCBI".
Mountain Commerce Bank is state-chartered financial institution that traces its history over a century and is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee serving East Tennessee through 5 branches located in Erwin, Johnson City, Knoxville and Unicoi. The Bank focuses on relationship banking of small and medium-sized businesses and high net worth individuals who value the personal service and attention that only a community bank can offer. For further information, please visit us at www.mcb.com
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except share data)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Interest income
Loans
$
10,175
9,534
$
20,373
18,667
Investment securities - taxable
398
471
663
1,068
Investment securities - tax exempt
67
-
70
-
Other investments
118
129
235
242
10,758
10,134
21,341
19,977
Interest expense
Deposits
2,069
2,892
4,671
5,573
Other borrowings
73
112
198
318
Senior debt
150
202
299
396
2,292
3,206
5,168
6,287
Net interest income
8,466
6,928
16,173
13,690
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
3,500
(300)
4,995
(750)
Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan losses
4,966
7,228
11,178
14,440
Noninterest income
Bank owned life insurance
33
37
67
74
Deposit fees and charges
101
132
236
259
Interchange income
37
43
82
80
Swap fees
11
-
256
228
Brokerage income
116
100
233
215
Gain (loss) on sale of investments
1
30
1
(266)
Gain on sale of loans
32
4
86
17
Other
108
147
260
268
439
493
1,221
875
Noninterest expense
Compensation and benefits
1,632
2,071
4,011
4,267
Occupancy
619
578
1,175
1,124
Data processing
329
370
667
759
FDIC insurance
110
90
152
185
Advertising
74
65
120
105
Professional fees
199
183
455
354
Real estate owned
30
46
14
118
Other
378
327
681
583
3,371
3,730
7,275
7,495
Income before income taxes
2,034
3,991
5,124
7,820
Income taxes
514
1,033
1,318
1,973
Net income
$
1,520
2,958
$
3,806
5,847
Earnings per common share:
Basic
$
0.24
0.48
$
0.61
0.95
Diluted
$
0.24
0.47
$
0.60
0.93
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
6,286,003
6,190,647
6,278,907
6,186,689
Diluted
6,297,142
6,265,741
6,296,259
6,264,919
Mountain Commerce Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Amounts in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
June 30,
2020
2019
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
(Unaudited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
10,015
$
9,113
$
10,753
Interest-earning deposits
116,647
7,481
31,448
Cash and cash equivalents
126,662
16,594
42,201
Certificates of deposit
6,216
6,216
6,216
Investments available for sale
76,830
46,903
63,346
Loans held for sale
210
1,087
1
Loans receivable
936,340
807,440
740,611
Allowance for loans losses
(10,801)
(5,832)
(5,643)
Net loans receivable
925,539
801,608
734,968
Premises and equipment, net
11,368
11,513
11,641
Accrued interest receivable
4,389
2,640
2,603
Real estate owned
1,438
4,973
6,009
Bank owned life insurance
7,369
7,302
7,230
Restricted stock
2,611
2,179
1,816
Deferred tax assets, net
1,612
1,887
1,833
Other assets
4,519
3,786
3,791
Total assets
$
1,168,763
$
906,688
$
881,655
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Noninterest-bearing
$
215,202
$
138,848
$
146,152
Interest-bearing
558,311
537,292
520,178
Wholesale
126,486
81,792
108,084
Total deposits
899,999
757,932
774,414
FHLB / FRB borrowings
147,988
35,000
-
Senior debt, net
15,051
15,987
15,986
Accrued interest payable
329
366
424
Post-employment liabilities
2,613
2,393
2,244
Other liabilities
6,151
3,986
4,360
Total liabilities
1,072,131
815,664
797,428
Total shareholders' equity
96,632
91,024
84,227
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,168,763
$
906,688
$
881,655
Appendix A - Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
(Dollars in thousands,
(Dollars in thousands,
2020
2019
2020
2019
Adjusted Net Income
Net income (GAAP)
$
1,520
2,958
$
3,806
5,847
Loss / (Gain) on sale of investments
(1)
(30)
(1)
266
Amortization of PPP fees, net
(686)
-
(686)
-
Tax effect of adjustments
180
8
180
(70)
Adjusted net income (Non-GAAP)
1,013
2,936
3,299
6,043
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
3,500
(300)
4,995
(750)
Tax effect of provision for (recovery of) loan losses
(915)
78
(1,305)
196
Adjusted net income w/o provision for (recovery of) loan losses (Non-GAAP)
$
3,598
2,714
$
6,988
5,489
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share
Diluted earnings per share (GAAP)
$
0.24
0.47
$
0.60
0.93
Loss / (Gain) on sale of investments
(0.00)
(0.00)
(0.00)
0.04
Amortization of PPP fees, net
(0.11)
-
(0.11)
-
Tax effect of adjustments
0.03
0.00
0.03
(0.01)
Adjusted diluted earnings per share (Non-GAAP)
0.16
0.47
0.52
0.96
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
0.56
(0.05)
0.79
(0.12)
Tax effect of provision for (recovery of) loan losses
(0.15)
0.01
(0.21)
0.03
Adjusted diluted earnings per share w/o provision for (recovery of) loan losses (Non-GAAP)
$
0.57
0.43
$
1.11
0.88
Adjusted Return on Average Assets
Return on average assets (GAAP)
0.53%
1.38%
0.73%
1.37%
Loss / (Gain) on sale of investments
0.00%
-0.01%
0.00%
0.06%
Amortization of PPP fees, net
-0.24%
0.00%
-0.13%
0.00%
Tax effect of adjustments
0.06%
0.00%
0.03%
-0.02%
Adjusted return on average assets (Non-GAAP)
0.35%
1.37%
0.63%
1.41%
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
1.22%
-0.14%
0.96%
-0.18%
Tax effect of provision for (recovery of) loan losses
-0.32%
0.04%
-0.25%
0.05%
Adjusted return on average assets w/o provision for (recovery of) loan losses (Non-GAAP)
1.25%
1.27%
1.34%
1.29%
Adjusted Return on Average Equity
Return on average equity (GAAP)
6.32%
14.38%
8.05%
14.56%
Loss / (Gain) on sale of investments
0.00%
-0.15%
0.00%
0.66%
Amortization of PPP fees, net
-2.85%
0.00%
-1.45%
0.00%
Tax effect of adjustments
0.75%
0.04%
0.38%
-0.17%
Adjusted return on average equity (Non-GAAP)
4.21%
14.27%
6.98%
15.05%
Provision for (recovery of) loan losses
14.55%
-1.46%
10.56%
-1.87%
Tax effect of provision for (recovery of) loan losses
-3.80%
0.38%
-2.76%
0.49%
Adjusted return on average equity w/o provision for (recovery of) loan losses (Non-GAAP)
14.96%
13.19%
14.78%
13.67%
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
37.78%
50.26%
41.78%
51.46%
Loss / (Gain) on sale of investments
0.00%
0.20%
0.00%
-0.92%
Amortization of PPP fees, net
3.15%
0.00%
1.72%
0.00%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)
40.93%
50.47%
43.50%
50.53%
Adjusted Net Interest Margin
Net interest margin (GAAP)
3.08%
3.40%
3.25%
3.38%
Amortization of PPP fees, net
-0.14%
0.00%
-0.08%
0.00%
Adjusted net interest margin (Non-GAAP)
2.94%
3.40%
3.17%
3.38%
Allowance to Non-PPP loans
Allowance to loans
1.15%
1.15%
Impact of PPP loans
0.15%
N/A
0.15%
N/A
Allowance to non-PPP loans
1.30%
1.30%
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$
905,868
10,175
4.52%
$
727,874
9,534
5.20%
Investments - taxable
59,128
398
2.71%
69,768
471
2.68%
Investments - tax exempt (1)
9,264
85
3.68%
-
-
0.00%
Interest earning deposits
97,622
30
0.12%
11,250
51
1.80%
Other investments, at cost
36,514
88
0.97%
8,652
78
3.58%
Total interest-earning assets
1,108,396
10,776
3.91%
817,544
10,134
4.92%
Noninterest earning assets
38,802
39,289
Total assets
$
1,147,198
$
856,833
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
21,088
15
0.29%
$
21,305
28
0.52%
Savings accounts
283,692
564
0.80%
270,067
1,014
1.49%
Money market accounts
61,072
122
0.80%
48,293
189
1.55%
Retail time deposits
179,551
1,202
2.69%
180,183
1,005
2.21%
Wholesale time deposits
156,491
166
0.43%
111,964
656
2.32%
Total interest bearing deposits
701,894
2,069
1.19%
631,812
2,892
1.82%
Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances
120,934
73
0.24%
5,956
111
7.39%
Senior debt
15,168
150
3.98%
16,000
203
5.03%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
837,996
2,292
1.10%
653,768
3,206
1.95%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
203,192
113,574
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
9,807
7,197
Total liabilities
1,050,995
774,539
Total shareholders' equity
96,203
82,294
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,147,198
$
856,833
Tax-equivalent net interest income
8,484
6,928
Net interest-earning assets (2)
$
270,400
$
163,776
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
132%
125%
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (3)
2.81%
2.97%
Tax equivalent net interest margin (4)
3.08%
3.40%
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(3) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets
Appendix B - Tax Equivalent Net Interest Margin Analysis (Unaudited)
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2020
2019
Average
Average
Outstanding
Yield /
Outstanding
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning Assets:
Loans, including loans held for sale
$
857,954
20,373
4.78%
$
719,111
18,667
5.23%
Investments - taxable
52,651
663
2.53%
77,996
1,068
2.76%
Investments - tax exempt (1)
4,814
89
3.70%
-
-
0.00%
Interest earning deposits
63,843
81
0.26%
10,395
89
1.73%
Other investments, at cost
22,975
154
1.35%
8,601
154
3.61%
Total interest-earning assets
1,002,237
21,360
4.29%
816,103
19,978
4.94%
Noninterest earning assets
37,483
38,276
Total assets
$
1,039,720
$
854,379
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing transaction accounts
$
20,963
42
0.40%
$
20,861
50
0.48%
Savings accounts
285,777
1,578
1.11%
276,357
2,033
1.48%
Money market accounts
60,846
323
1.07%
46,996
359
1.54%
Retail time deposits
173,529
1,778
2.06%
179,185
1,960
2.21%
Wholesale time deposits
135,223
950
1.41%
101,899
1,171
2.32%
Total interest bearing deposits
676,338
4,671
1.39%
625,298
5,573
1.80%
Federal Home Loan Bank & FRB advances
78,643
198
0.51%
21,879
317
2.92%
Senior debt
15,428
299
3.90%
16,000
397
5.00%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
770,409
5,168
1.35%
663,177
6,287
1.91%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
165,927
105,125
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
8,809
5,757
Total liabilities
945,145
774,059
Total shareholders' equity
94,575
80,320
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
1,039,720
$
854,379
Tax-equivalent net interest income
16,192
13,691
Net interest-earning assets (2)
$
231,828
$
152,926
Average interest-earning assets to interest-
bearing liabilities
130%
123%
Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread (3)
2.94%
3.02%
Tax equivalent net interest margin (4)
3.25%
3.38%
(1) Tax exempt investments are calculated giving effect to a 21% federal tax rate
(2) Net interest-earning assets represents total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities
(3) Tax-equivalent net interest rate spread represents the difference between the tax equivalent yield on average interest-earning assets and the cost of average interest-bearing liabilities.
(4) Tax equivalent net interest margin represents tax equivalent net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets