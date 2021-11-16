LOS ANGELES, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- INTELITY®, the developer of hospitality's most comprehensive guest experience and staff management platform, announced today a new deal with Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort ("Mountaineer") in Cumberland, West Virginia. The celebrated property will implement a branded mobile app created by INTELITY, including mobile check-in, mobile key, and guest-staff messaging to provide a full digital guest experience to modern travelers.
Nestled in the scenic hills of northern West Virginia, Mountaineer is the area's only full-service resort and casino featuring world-class thoroughbred racing. Its 357-room Grande Hotel and Lodge offer guests a full slate of luxury amenities and entertainment options, including dining venues, a luxury spa, and a golf course, in addition to its established casino.
"At Mountaineer, our top priority is to deliver an exceptional standard of service and ensure guests have access to everything the resort has to offer," said Jason Pugh, General Manager at Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort. "By offering mobile capabilities, we'll ensure our valued guests receive the modern experience they expect today."
The INTELITY platform's mobile app is set to deliver an exceptional level of convenience for visitors at Mountaineer. Using the app, guests will be able to access hotel and casino information, order in-room dining from the casino's various restaurants, make spa and restaurant reservations, and contact staff with special requests. They'll also be able to use the app to check in when they arrive, use their smartphone as a room key throughout their stay, and perform a full check out on their phone once they're ready to depart. The INTELITY platform is also supported by a full back-of-house ticketing and workflow automation system, GEMS, which will support staff interactions with guests as well as help streamline daily operations.
The property, which first opened in 1951 and is on the National Register of Historic Places, is notable for being the first racetrack in the United States to offer slot machines and become a "racino." Surrounded by lush forests and on the banks of the Ohio River, the resort feels like a luxurious secluded getaway. Additionally, Mountaineer is the host of the annual West Virginia Derby.
"It's no wonder Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort is a premier destination and top-rated property," said Ben Keller, INTELITY SVP of Sales. "This is an exceptional resort that truly understands what's next for the hospitality industry and is taking an innovative step forward, enhancing every part of both the guest and staff experience to ensure the highest levels of satisfaction."
About INTELITY
INTELITY is the global leader in contactless guest experience technology, uniting mobile, in-room, and operational tools into one fully-integrated hospitality platform. Built for the hotel, casino, and luxury residential markets, INTELITY has been named the "Official Mobile and In-Room Technology Provider" by the distinguished Forbes Travel Guide for five consecutive years and is in use at boutique properties, casino-resorts, and global hotel brands, including Marriott, Fairmont, Hard Rock, and more. For more information, visit http://www.intelity.com.
About Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort
Located in New Cumberland on the beautiful Ohio River in the northern panhandle, Mountaineer Casino is the best casino in West Virginia to elevate your gaming experience. We're the area's only full-service resort and casino featuring world-class thoroughbred racing, slots and table games. We offer smoking and nonsmoking areas with over 78,000 square feet of gaming space. Enter an atmosphere filled with entertainment and fun. Visit Mountaineer at http://www.cnty.com/mountaineer.
