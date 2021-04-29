NEW YORK, April 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Moven, the only fintech solution that holds a US patent for financial wellness, has added Monett, Missouri-based MEA Financial to its growing list of resellers and its first US reseller.
Moven turns data into actionable insights that improve financial health through embedded smart-banking experiences. Solutions are offered through companion apps, SDKs and APIs, which include a bank-in-a-box solution as well.
The company can also provide it's one-of-a-kind UX as a front end to a challenger bank that allows established banks and credit unions the ability to launch a new challenger bank seamlessly, or to provide a banking platform for fintechs.
MEA Financial is a leading software solutions provider for community banks and credit unions, with decades of experience working with some of the biggest names in the financial services sector. MEA provides software and marketing solutions that drive revenue growth as well as improve customer satisfaction for its customers.
"Financial institutions recognize the value of their data as they seek to personalize customer engagement and build stronger solutions around financial wellness", said Bryan Clagett, Chief Revenue Officer at Moven. "Ed and his team at MEA have been pioneers for many years in building meaningful digital experiences, and we're thrilled they see the value in our comprehensive digital financial wellness solutions."
"The addition of an industry leading financial wellness offering was a strategic goal of MEA for 2021," said Ed W. Rhea, President/CEO of MEA. "The single focus at MEA is to provide financial institutions with the tools to engage consumers, and Moven's platform is a great addition to UniFI, our full-suite digital banking platform."
Over the past three years, the percentage of consumers opening an account with a digital bank has grown from 6% in 2017 to 18% in the second quarter of 2020.
At the beginning of 2020, just 3% of U.S. consumers considered a digital bank to be their primary bank. By the end of the year, that percentage had grown nearly 400%.
Challenger banks will continue to drive deposit displacement, and the Moven / MEA Financial collaboration will help financial institutions not only build new digital bank solutions, they can also drive revenue from day one.
About Moven
Moven has been a leader in providing innovative technology solutions to financial institutions for over a decade. Partners have relied on Moven's patented data-driven Financial Wellness® platform to deliver real-time insights into their customers, resulting in reduced attrition, increased engagement, and revenue enhancement opportunities. Moven pioneered the concept of alternative consumer financial profiles with CredScore®, a proprietary scoring metric based on generally accepted financial wellness principles. Offering three unique delivery options, Moven is well positioned to support customized models exclusive to the needs of individual financial institutions. To learn more, visit https://moven.com.
About MEA
MEA is a national leader in innovative software solutions for the US financial services marketplace. As specialists in consumer-facing, cutting-edge technology for financial institutions, our highly experienced and versatile team creates and supports flexible solutions to meet the swiftly evolving needs in this increasingly competitive sector. Our full-featured digital banking platform UniFi provides financial institutions with the tools to extend and enhance institutions' reach to consumers via mobile, tablet, desktop browser, text messaging, voice, and account opening. Additional information is available at http://www.meafinancial.com.
