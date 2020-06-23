IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- VIZIO, Inc. and MOVIES ANYWHERE today announce the addition of the MOVIES ANYWHERE app to VIZIO SmartCast, the award-winning Smart TV platform. MOVIES ANYWHERE offers an innovative way for users to access their favorite digital movies purchased across platforms and digital retailer accounts, all in one seamless experience.
MOVIES ANYWHERE brings together users' movie collections from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures (including DreamWorks and Illumination Entertainment), The Walt Disney Studios (including Disney, Pixar, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), and Warner Bros. Entertainment. The app enables consumers to sync their movie collections across digital accounts - Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu/Walmart, Xfinity, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, FandangoNOW and Verizon Fios TV - bringing together one cohesive movie collection in seconds that can be played on their VIZIO SmartCast TV. Additionally, MOVIES ANYWHERE recently announced a new feature, currently in beta, called SCREEN PASS, which allows users to share their love of movies with family and friends.
"Adding MOVIES ANYWHERE to VIZIO SmartCast TVs is another way we're providing more entertainment choices and greater convenience to our users," said Mike O'Donnell, SVP of Platform Business. "Just as SmartCast Home™ gives the user a central portal to online content options, MOVIES ANYWHERE brings the user's movie library together in one place. It's a perfect match that makes it even easier for our users to bring the theater experience home by streaming their favorite content in up to 4K HDR & Dolby Atmos."
"We are excited to launch on VIZIO SmartCast TVs," said Karin Gilford, General Manager, MOVIES ANYWHERE. "Now VIZIO SmartCast users will be able to bring their digital movie collections together in one easily accessible place, and our users will have yet another way to enjoy the movies they love most."
In addition to MOVIES ANYWHERE, VIZIO SmartCast provides fast and easy access to on-screen apps like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Prime Video, YouTube TV, and more, along with over 70 free streaming channels that cover a variety of genres including shows, movies, news, sports, and more. It also offers access to endless entertainment thanks to support for Apple AirPlay 2 and Chromecast built-in, allowing viewers to stream, control, and share content from their phone, tablet, or laptop directly to the big screen.
New SmartCast apps and features like MOVIES ANYWHERE are automatically updated over-the-air when the TV connects to the Internet and are available on VIZIO SmartCast TVs dating back to 2016i, allowing millions of VIZIO customers to benefit from every update.
For more information about VIZIO SmartCast, visit www.vizio.com/smartcast.
For more information about MOVIES ANYWHERE, visit www.moviesanywhere.com
About VIZIO
VIZIO, the #1 American-based TV brandii and America's #1 Sound Bar Companyiii, delivers innovative entertainment solutions and value for millions of connected consumers. Formed in 2002 and quickly established as a daring leader, VIZIO has built a portfolio of industry-leading products that provide brilliant, awe-inspiring experiences while incorporating seamlessly with the smart home. The company designs a collection of televisions, sound bars, and the SmartCast smart TV platform with the consumer's desires in mind, and has been rated America's Fastest Growing TV Brand with Quantum Dotiv and America's Fastest Growing Sound Bar Brand with Dolby Atmosv. VIZIO product leadership is consistently highlighted by industry reviews and awards, and most recently received 30 Best of CES 2020 accolades.
© 2020 VIZIO, Inc. VIZIO, the V Logo, VIZIO SmartCast, VIZIO SmartCast Home and other terms and phrases are trademarks or registered trademarks of VIZIO, Inc. All other trademarks and logos are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
About MOVIES ANYWHERE
Your Movies, Together at Last.TM MOVIES ANYWHERE lets you enjoy your favorite purchased or redeemed digital movies combined in one simplified, personal collection. MOVIES ANYWHERE brings together movies from Sony Pictures Entertainment, Universal Pictures (including DreamWorks and Illumination Entertainment), The Walt Disney Studios (including Disney, Pixar, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel Studios and Lucasfilm), and Warner Bros. Entertainment. MOVIES ANYWHERE offers a library of over 7,900 digital movies, including new releases, and old favorites, and the user experience will continue to grow as more content providers, digital retailers and platforms are added. Using the MOVIES ANYWHERE app and website, consumers can connect their MOVIES ANYWHERE account with participating digital retailers and enjoy their favorite digital movies across multiple devices and platforms. Participating digital retailers include Apple TV, Prime Video, Vudu/Walmart, Xfinity, Google Play/YouTube, Microsoft Movies & TV, FandangoNOW and Verizon Fios TV. Consumers may also redeem digital codes found in eligible Blu-ray Discs™ and DVDs from participating studios: just look for the MOVIES ANYWHERE logo, redeem the code, then instantly enjoy your movie.
MOVIES ANYWHERE, SCREEN PASS and YOUR MOVIES, TOGETHER AT LAST are trademarks of Movies Anywhere, LLC. © 2020 Movies Anywhere.
