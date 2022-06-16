Medical Device Account Management expert, Tom Weiss, joins MPE as the new Senior Director of Strategic Accounts in a strategic move to drive customer success.
MILWAUKEE, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MPE, a leading design and manufacturing partner of medical devices, announced today that Tom Weiss will be joining the company as Senior Director of Strategic Accounts. Weiss adds to a commercial leadership team that addresses challenges that OEMs face with converting science to scalable, market-ready products. He will be responsible for expanding relationships and driving growth within strategic medical OEM accounts.
"MPE invests in people and processes that expand our vertically integrated business model, enabling customers to achieve better product-market fit," says Hank Kohl, President and CEO at MPE. "Tom Weiss brings exceptional medtech expertise and account management experience to the team that will be an asset to our customers."
Weiss is a senior-level medtech professional with sales, customer relationship management, engineering, and manufacturing expertise. As a leader with more than 30 years of experience, Weiss is an award-winning expert in driving customer relationships and positive customer outcomes.
"I am excited to bring my medtech experience and my entrepreneurial drive to work with a dynamic organization like MPE," stated Weiss. "Our commitment to our customers' success is unrivaled and it shows by how we continue to invest in new capabilities and technologies to benefit customers and patients."
For more than 40 years, MPE has successfully partnered with an impressive list of blue-chip medical device and technology OEMs delivering operational efficiencies while improving the total cost of ownership.
About MPE
MPE-INC is a leading design and manufacturing partner to healthcare and technology OEMs, leveraging core competencies in product design, engineering, high mix / low volume manufacturing, quality systems and 3PL services. For more than 40 years, MPE has successfully serviced an impressive list of blue-chip medical device and technology OEMs, leveraging a vertically integrated business model that offers its growing customer base "Concept to Completion" solutions. MPE-INC is headquartered in Milwaukee. For more information visit http://www.mpe-inc.com.
