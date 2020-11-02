FINDLAY, Ohio, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
- Reported net income attributable to MPLX of $665 million, including a charge of $36 million, and adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX of $1.3 billion
- Generated $1.2 billion in net cash provided by operating activities and reported distribution coverage of 1.44x
- Maintained quarterly distribution of $0.6875 per common unit
- On-track to achieve forecasted 2020 reductions in capital spending of over $700 million and operating expense of approximately $200 million
- Reiterate expectation of achieving positive free cash flow, after capital investments and distributions, for 2021
- Announces Board authorization of a unit repurchase program for up to $1 billion of common units held by the public
MPLX LP (NYSE: MPLX) today reported third-quarter 2020 net income attributable to MPLX of $665 million, compared with $629 million for the third quarter of 2019. Third-quarter 2020 results include a charge of $36 million related to a reimbursement of expenses associated with Marathon Petroleum Corporation's (NYSE: MPC) involuntary workforce reduction plan. Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) attributable to MPLX was $1.3 billion, compared with $1.3 billion in the third quarter of 2019.
The Logistics and Storage (L&S) segment reported segment income from operations of $677 million and adjusted EBITDA of $893 million for the quarter, down $36 million and up $44 million, respectively, versus the third quarter of last year. The Gathering and Processing (G&P) segment reported segment income from operations of $222 million and adjusted EBITDA of $442 million for the quarter, up $9 million and $18 million, respectively, versus the third quarter of last year.
During the quarter, MPLX generated $1.2 billion in net cash provided by operating activities and $1.1 billion of distributable cash flow. Distribution coverage was 1.44x for the third quarter of 2020. MPLX also announced a third-quarter 2020 distribution of $0.6875 per common unit, consistent with the prior quarter.
"Our performance during the third quarter highlights the resiliency and stability of our underlying businesses," said Michael J. Hennigan, chairman, president, and chief executive officer. "In addition to the proactive steps we took earlier this year to reduce capital spending and operating expenses, we took additional necessary steps to reduce our cost structure. The difficult decision to reduce our workforce was not made lightly, and we are committed to treating employees with integrity and respect.
"We continue to believe that we can generate stable EBITDA to support our goal of achieving positive free cash flow, after capital investments and distributions, for 2021, allowing us the financial flexibility to repurchase units or reduce debt. With this in mind, we have obtained board authorization to repurchase up to $1 billion of units."
Financial Highlights
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30
Nine Months Ended
September 30
(In millions, except per unit and ratio data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss) attributable to MPLX(a)
$
665
$
629
$
(1,411)
$
1,614
Adjusted net income attributable to MPLX(b)
N/A
681
N/A
2,015
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP(c)
1,335
1,273
3,856
3,785
Net cash provided by operating activities
1,222
1,036
3,336
2,990
Distributable cash flow attributable to MPLX LP(c)
1,067
1,027
3,172
3,055
Distribution per common unit(d)
$
0.6875
$
0.6775
$
2.0625
$
2.0025
Distribution coverage ratio(e)
1.44x
1.42x
1.42x
1.54x
Consolidated debt to adjusted EBITDA(f)
4.0x
4.0x
N/A
N/A
(a)
The nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020 includes impairments related to equity method investments of approximately $1.3 billion,
(b)
Includes net income attributable to predecessor for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019. The predecessor period
(c)
Non-GAAP measures calculated before distributions to preferred unitholders. See reconciliation below. Includes adjusted EBITDA
(d)
Distributions declared by the board of directors of MPLX's general partner.
(e)
DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders (including DCF attributable to predecessor) divided by total GP and LP distributions
(f)
Calculated using face value total debt and LTM pro forma adjusted EBITDA, which is pro forma for acquisitions. See reconciliation
Segment Results (including predecessor)
(In millions)
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30
Nine Months Ended
September 30
Segment income (loss) from operations (unaudited)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Logistics and Storage
$
677
$
713
$
2,081
$
2,075
Gathering and Processing
222
213
(2,790)
648
Segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP (unaudited)
Logistics and Storage
893
849
2,604
2,498
Gathering and Processing
$
442
$
424
$
1,252
$
1,287
Logistics & Storage
L&S segment income from operations for the third quarter of 2020 decreased by $36 million and includes a charge of $27 million related to a reimbursement of expenses associated with MPC's involuntary workforce reduction plan. Segment adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 increased by $44 million. Both results are compared to the same period in 2019. Results for the quarter benefited from lower operating expenses, minimum volume commitments, and the completion of the Mt. Airy terminal and Utica butane expansion projects, and were partially offset by lower demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Total pipeline throughputs were 4.7 million barrels per day in the third quarter, a decrease of 10% versus the same quarter of 2019. The average tariff rate was $0.93 per barrel for the quarter, an increase of 3% versus the same quarter of 2019. Terminal throughput was 2.7 million barrels per day for the quarter, a decrease of 18% versus the same quarter of 2019.
Gathering & Processing
G&P segment income from operations for the third quarter of 2020 increased by $9 million and includes a charge of $9 million related to a reimbursement of expenses associated with MPC's involuntary workforce reduction plan. Segment adjusted EBITDA for the third quarter of 2020 increased by $18 million. Both results are compared to the same period in 2019. Results for the quarter were primarily driven by higher volumes due to additional plants coming online, partially offset by production curtailments and shut-ins. In the third quarter of 2020:
- Gathered volumes averaged 5.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d), a 14% decrease versus the third quarter of 2019.
- Processed volumes averaged 8.5 bcf/d, a 3% decrease versus the third quarter of 2019.
- Fractionated volumes averaged 567 thousand barrels per day, a 4% increase versus the third quarter of 2019.
In the Marcellus and Utica:
- Gathered volumes in Marcellus averaged 1.3 bcf/d in the third quarter, a 3% increase versus the third quarter of 2019, while gathered volumes in Utica averaged 1.8 bcf/d in the third quarter, a 24% decrease versus the third quarter of 2019.
- Processed volumes in Marcellus averaged 5.7 bcf/d in the third quarter, an 8% increase versus the third quarter of 2019, while processed volumes in Utica averaged 0.5 bcf/d in the third quarter, a 39% decrease versus the third quarter of 2019.
- Fractionated volumes in Marcellus averaged 477 thousand barrels per day in the third quarter, a 10% increase versus the third quarter of 2019, while fractionated volumes in Utica averaged 30 thousand barrels per day in the third quarter, a 39% decrease versus the third quarter of 2019.
Strategic Update
MPLX remains on-track to achieve forecasted 2020 reductions to capital spending by over $700 million and annual operating expenses by approximately $200 million. Incremental to these reductions, MPC implemented a workforce reduction plan to reduce cost structure across the combined enterprise.
The board of directors of MPLX's general partner has authorized a unit repurchase program for the repurchase of up to $1 billion of the outstanding publicly traded common units. MPLX may utilize various methods to effect the repurchases, which could include open market repurchases, negotiated block transactions, tender offers, accelerated unit repurchases, or open market solicitations for units, some of which may be effected through Rule 10b5-1 plans. The timing and amount of repurchases, if any, will depend upon several factors, including market and business conditions, and repurchases may be initiated, suspended or discontinued at any time. The repurchase authorization has no expiration date.
In the L&S segment, MPLX continues to advance its strategy of creating integrated crude oil and natural gas logistics systems from the Permian to the U.S. Gulf Coast. The Wink to Webster crude oil pipeline, in which MPLX has an equity interest, remains on schedule, with segments and assets expected to come on line throughout 2021. The main segment of the pipeline system started transporting Permian crude oil and condensate from Midland, Texas, to Houston in October. The 36-inch diameter pipeline, of which 100% of the contractible capacity is committed with minimum volume commitments, will originate in the Permian Basin and have destination points in the Houston market, including MPC's Galveston Bay refinery.
Also in the Permian, the Whistler Pipeline is being designed to transport approximately 2 bcf/d of natural gas from Waha, Texas, to the Agua Dulce market in south Texas, ultimately reaching MPC's Galveston Bay refinery. MPLX has an equity interest in Whistler, which is expected to be placed in service in the second half of 2021. Whistler is more than 90% committed with minimum volume commitments.
In August, MPLX, WhiteWater Midstream, and West Texas Gas, Inc. (WTG) announced the formation of a joint venture (JV) to provide natural gas liquids takeaway capacity from MPLX and WTG gas processing plants to Sweeny, Texas. The JV utilizes existing infrastructure with limited new construction and is a capital-efficient solution to support producer customers.
Financial Position and Liquidity
As of Sept. 30, 2020, MPLX had $28 million in cash, $3.4 billion available through its bank revolving credit facility expiring in July 2024 and $1.5 billion available through its intercompany loan agreement with MPC. The company's leverage ratio was 4.0x at Sept. 30, 2020.
During the quarter, MPLX issued $3.0 billion aggregate principal amount of unsecured senior notes in an underwritten public offering consisting of $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 1.750% senior notes due 2026 and $1.5 billion aggregate principal amount of 2.650% senior notes due in 2030.
During the third quarter, MPLX used a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to repay or redeem the $1.0 billion term loan borrowing maturing in 2021, the $1.0 billion aggregate principal amount of its floating rate senior notes due 2021, and the $450 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.375% senior notes due 2024. MPLX also used a portion of the net proceeds to redeem all of the $300 million aggregate principal amount of its 6.250% senior notes due 2022, in October 2020. The remainder of the proceeds from the notes offering have or will be used for general partnership purposes.
MPLX remains committed to maintaining an investment-grade credit profile.
Conference Call
At 11 a.m. EST today, MPLX will hold a conference call and webcast to discuss the reported results and provide an update on operations. Interested parties may listen by visiting MPLX's website at www.mplx.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on MPLX's website for two weeks. Financial information, including this earnings release and other investor-related material, will also be available online prior to the conference call and webcast at www.mplx.com.
About MPLX LP
MPLX is a diversified, large-cap master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and provides fuels distribution services. MPLX's assets include a network of crude oil and refined product pipelines; an inland marine business; light-product terminals; storage caverns; refinery tanks, docks, loading racks, and associated piping; and crude and light-product marine terminals. The company also owns crude oil and natural gas gathering systems and pipelines as well as natural gas and NGL processing and fractionation facilities in key U.S. supply basins. More information is available at www.MPLX.com
Non-GAAP references
In addition to our financial information presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), management utilizes additional non-GAAP measures to facilitate comparisons of past performance and future periods. This press release and supporting schedules include the non-GAAP measures adjusted EBITDA and consolidated debt to last twelve months pro forma adjusted EBITDA, which we refer to as our leverage ratio, distributable cash flow (DCF) and distribution coverage ratio. The amount of adjusted EBITDA and DCF generated is considered by the board of directors of our general partner in approving the Partnership's cash distribution. Adjusted EBITDA and DCF should not be considered separately from or as a substitute for net income, income from operations, or cash flow as reflected in our financial statements. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA and DCF are net income and net cash provided by operating activities. We define Adjusted EBITDA as net income adjusted for (i) depreciation and amortization; (ii) provision for income taxes; (iii) amortization of deferred financing costs; (iv) non-cash equity-based compensation; (v) net interest and other financial costs; (vi) income from equity method investments; (vii) distributions and adjustments related to equity method investments; (viii) unrealized derivative gains and losses; (ix) acquisition costs; (x) noncontrolling interest and (xi) other adjustments as deemed necessary. In general, we define DCF as adjusted EBITDA adjusted for (i) deferred revenue impacts; (ii) net interest and other financial costs; (iii) maintenance capital expenditures; (iv) equity method investment capital expenditures paid out; and (v) other non-cash items.
The Partnership makes a distinction between realized or unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is outstanding, we record changes in the fair value of the derivative as an unrealized gain or loss. When a derivative contract matures or is settled, we reverse the previously recorded unrealized gain or loss and record the realized gain or loss of the contract.
Adjusted EBITDA is a financial performance measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders, and rating agencies to assess the financial performance and operating results of our ongoing business operations. Additionally, we believe adjusted EBITDA provides useful information to investors for trending, analyzing and benchmarking our operating results from period to period as compared to other companies that may have different financing and capital structures.
DCF is a financial performance measure used by management as a key component in the determination of cash distributions paid to unitholders. We believe DCF is an important financial measure for unitholders as an indicator of cash return on investment and to evaluate whether the partnership is generating sufficient cash flow to support quarterly distributions. In addition, DCF is commonly used by the investment community because the market value of publicly traded partnerships is based, in part, on DCF and cash distributions paid to unitholders.
Distribution coverage ratio is a financial performance measure used by management to reflect the relationship between the partnership's financial operating performance and cash distribution capability. We define the distribution coverage ratio as the ratio of DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders to total GP and LP distributions declared.
Leverage ratio is a liquidity measure used by management, industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies to analyze our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures.
Condensed Results of Operations (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30
Nine Months Ended
September 30
(In millions, except per unit data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Revenues and other income:
Operating revenue
$
912
$
928
$
2,631
$
2,818
Operating revenue - related parties
1,187
1,224
3,506
3,562
Income (loss) from equity method investments
83
95
(1,012)
255
Other income
65
33
195
90
Total revenues and other income
2,247
2,280
5,320
6,725
Costs and expenses:
Operating expenses
508
573
1,481
1,691
Operating expenses - related parties
329
348
972
1,018
Depreciation and amortization
346
302
992
916
Impairment expense
—
—
2,165
—
General and administrative expenses
96
102
289
293
Restructuring expenses
36
—
36
—
Other taxes
33
29
94
84
Total costs and expenses
1,348
1,354
6,029
4,002
Income (loss) from operations
899
926
(709)
2,723
Interest and other financial costs
224
233
677
686
Income (loss) before income taxes
675
693
(1,386)
2,037
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
1
4
1
2
Net income (loss)
674
689
(1,387)
2,035
Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
9
8
24
20
Less: Net income attributable to Predecessor
—
52
—
401
Net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP
665
629
(1,411)
1,614
Less: Series A preferred unit distributions
20
20
61
61
Less: Series B preferred unit distributions
10
7
31
7
Limited partners' interest in net income (loss)
$
635
$
602
$
(1,503)
$
1,546
Per Unit Data
Net income (loss) attributable to MPLX LP per
Common - basic
$
0.61
$
0.61
$
(1.43)
$
1.78
Common - diluted
$
0.61
$
0.61
$
(1.43)
$
1.78
Weighted average limited partner units
Common units – basic
1,046
974
1,054
855
Common units – diluted
1,047
975
1,054
855
Select Financial Statistics (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30
Nine Months Ended
September 30
(In millions, except ratio data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Common unit distributions declared by MPLX
Common units (LP) - public(a)
$
270
$
266
$
810
$
718
Common units - MPC(a)
445
438
1,348
1,201
Total GP and LP distribution declared
715
704
2,158
1,919
Preferred unit distributions(b)
Series A preferred unit distributions(c)
20
20
61
61
Series B preferred unit distributions(d)
10
10
31
31
Total preferred unit distributions
30
30
92
92
Other Financial Data
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP(e)(f)
1,335
1,273
3,856
3,785
DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders(e)(f)
$
1,032
$
997
$
3,075
$
2,963
Distribution coverage ratio(g)
1.44x
1.42x
1.42x
1.54x
Cash Flow Data
Net cash flow provided by (used in):
Operating activities
$
1,222
$
1,036
$
3,336
$
2,990
Investing activities
(283)
(750)
(1,060)
(2,189)
Financing activities
$
(978)
$
(277)
$
(2,263)
$
(845)
(a)
The distribution on common units for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019 includes the impact of the issuance of
(b)
Includes MPLX distributions declared on the Series A and Series B preferred units as well as distributions earned on the
(c)
Series A preferred units are considered redeemable securities due to the existence of redemption provisions upon a deemed
(d)
Series B preferred unitholders are entitled to receive a fixed distribution of $68.75 per unit, per annum, payable semi-annually
(e)
Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation below.
(f)
Includes predecessor EBITDA and DCF that is attributable to the period prior to the acquisition date of July 30, 2019. For the
(g)
DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders (including DCF attributable to predecessor) divided by total GP and LP distribution
Select Balance Sheet Data (unaudited)
(In millions, except ratio data)
September 30,
2020
December 31,
Cash and cash equivalents
$
28
$
15
Total assets
36,662
40,430
Total long-term debt(a)
20,349
20,307
Redeemable preferred units
968
968
Total equity
$
13,095
$
16,613
Consolidated total debt to adjusted EBITDA(b)
4.0x
4.1x
Partnership units outstanding:
MPC-held common units
647
666
Public common units
393
392
(a)
Outstanding intercompany borrowings were zero as of Sept. 30, 2020 and $594 million as of Dec. 31, 2019. Includes current portion
(b)
Calculated using face value total debt and LTM pro forma adjusted EBITDA, which is pro forma for acquisitions. Face value total debt
Operating Statistics (unaudited)(a)
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30
Nine Months Ended
September 30
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Logistics and Storage
Pipeline throughput (mbpd)
Crude oil pipelines
3,077
3,367
(9)
%
3,007
3,240
(7)
%
Product pipelines
1,613
1,859
(13)
%
1,701
1,875
(9)
%
Total pipelines
4,690
5,226
(10)
%
4,708
5,115
(8)
%
Average tariff rates ($ per barrel)
Crude oil pipelines
$
0.96
$
0.97
(1)
%
$
0.96
$
0.94
2
%
Product pipelines
0.85
0.77
10
%
0.82
0.73
12
%
Total pipelines
$
0.93
$
0.90
3
%
0.91
0.86
6
%
Terminal throughput (mbpd)
2,701
3,292
(18)
%
2,696
3,267
(17)
%
Barges at period-end
301
264
14
%
301
264
14
%
Towboats at period-end
23
23
—
%
23
23
—
%
(a)
Statistics for the three and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019 are inclusive of predecessor operations.
Gathering and
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Gathering throughput (mmcf/d)
Marcellus Operations
1,312
1,271
3
%
1,372
1,273
8
%
Utica Operations(b)
—
—
—
%
—
—
—
%
Subtotal
1,312
1,271
3
%
1,372
1,273
8
%
Southwest Operations
1,413
1,653
(15)
%
1,445
1,618
(11)
%
Bakken Operations
130
149
(13)
%
137
149
(8)
%
Rockies Operations
481
627
(23)
%
523
639
(18)
%
Total gathering throughput
3,336
3,700
(10)
%
3,477
3,679
(5)
%
Natural gas processed (mmcf/d)
Marcellus Operations
4,222
4,264
(1)
%
4,177
4,211
(1)
%
Utica Operations(b)
—
—
—
%
—
—
—
%
Subtotal
4,222
4,264
(1)
%
4,177
4,211
(1)
%
Southwest Operations
1,377
1,667
(17)
%
1,479
1,608
(8)
%
Southern Appalachian Operations
227
254
(11)
%
231
244
(5)
%
Bakken Operations
129
149
(13)
%
137
149
(8)
%
Rockies Operations
481
568
(15)
%
512
575
(11)
%
Total natural gas processed
6,436
6,902
(7)
%
6,536
6,787
(4)
%
C2 + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)
Marcellus Operations
477
433
10
%
466
431
8
%
Utica Operations(b)
—
—
—
%
—
—
—
%
Subtotal
477
433
10
%
466
431
8
%
Southwest Operations
21
19
11
%
16
13
23
%
Southern Appalachian Operations
11
13
(15)
%
12
12
—
%
Bakken Operations
25
29
(14)
%
25
22
14
%
Rockies Operations
3
4
(25)
%
4
4
—
%
Total C2 + NGLs fractionated
537
498
8
%
523
482
9
%
(a)
Includes operating data for entities that have been consolidated into the MPLX financial statements. Statistics for the three and nine
(b)
The Utica region relates to operations for partnership-operated equity method investments and thus does not have any operating
Gathering and
Statistics (unaudited) -
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30
2020
2019
% Change
2020
2019
% Change
Gathering throughput (mmcf/d)
Marcellus Operations
1,312
1,271
3
%
1,372
1,273
8
%
Utica Operations
1,816
2,381
(24)
%
1,840
2,186
(16)
%
Subtotal
3,128
3,652
(14)
%
3,212
3,459
(7)
%
Southwest Operations
1,479
1,653
(11)
%
1,491
1,618
(8)
%
Bakken Operations
130
149
(13)
%
137
149
(8)
%
Rockies Operations
659
827
(20)
%
706
835
(15)
%
Total gathering throughput
5,396
6,281
(14)
%
5,546
6,061
(8)
%
Natural gas processed (mmcf/d)
Marcellus Operations
5,706
5,300
8
%
5,582
5,218
7
%
Utica Operations
530
866
(39)
%
587
835
(30)
%
Subtotal
6,236
6,166
1
%
6,169
6,053
2
%
Southwest Operations
1,439
1,667
(14)
%
1,543
1,608
(4)
%
Southern Appalachian Operations
227
254
(11)
%
231
244
(5)
%
Bakken Operations
129
149
(13)
%
137
149
(8)
%
Rockies Operations
481
568
(15)
%
512
575
(11)
%
Total natural gas processed
8,512
8,804
(3)
%
8,592
8,629
—
%
C2 + NGLs fractionated (mbpd)
Marcellus Operations
477
433
10
%
466
431
8
%
Utica Operations
30
49
(39)
%
32
45
(29)
%
Subtotal
507
482
5
%
498
476
5
%
Southwest Operations
21
19
11
%
16
13
23
%
Southern Appalachian Operations
11
13
(15)
%
12
12
—
%
Bakken Operations
25
29
(14)
%
25
22
14
%
Rockies Operations
3
4
(25)
%
4
4
—
%
Total C2 + NGLs fractionated
567
547
4
%
555
527
5
%
(a)
Includes operating data for entities that have been consolidated into the MPLX financial statements as well as operating data for
Reconciliation of Segment Adjusted EBITDA to
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30
(In millions)
2020
2019
2020
2019
L&S segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to
$
893
$
849
$
2,604
$
2,498
G&P segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to
442
424
1,252
1,287
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP
1,335
1,273
3,856
3,785
Depreciation and amortization
(346)
(302)
(992)
(916)
Provision for income taxes
(1)
(4)
(1)
(2)
Amortization of deferred financing costs
(15)
(10)
(44)
(29)
Gain on extinguishment of debt
14
—
14
—
Non-cash equity-based compensation
(4)
(5)
(12)
(17)
Impairment expense
—
—
(2,165)
—
Restructuring expenses
(36)
—
(36)
—
Net interest and other financial costs
(223)
(223)
(647)
(657)
Income (loss) from equity method investments(a)
83
95
(1,012)
255
Distributions/adjustments related to equity method
(130)
(145)
(369)
(399)
Unrealized derivative (losses) gains(b)
(10)
11
(1)
7
Acquisition costs
—
(9)
—
(14)
Other
(3)
(1)
(5)
(1)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling
10
9
27
23
Net income (loss)
$
674
$
689
$
(1,387)
$
2,035
(a)
Includes impairment charges of $1,264 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020.
(b)
MPLX makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives.
L&S Reconciliation of Segment Income from
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30
(In millions)
2020
2019
2020
2019
L&S segment income from operations
$
677
$
713
$
2,081
$
2,075
Depreciation and amortization
164
113
440
373
Restructuring expenses
27
—
27
—
Income from equity method investments
(36)
(60)
(126)
(159)
Distributions/adjustments related to equity method investments
55
70
169
184
Acquisition costs
—
9
—
14
Non-cash equity-based compensation
3
3
8
10
Other
3
1
5
1
L&S segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to
893
849
2,604
2,498
L&S predecessor segment adjusted EBITDA
—
(83)
—
(603)
L&S segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to
$
893
$
766
$
2,604
$
1,895
G&P Reconciliation of Segment Income from
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30
(In millions)
2020
2019
2020
2019
G&P segment income (loss) from operations
$
222
$
213
$
(2,790)
$
648
Depreciation and amortization
182
189
552
543
Impairment expense
—
—
2,165
—
Restructuring expenses
9
—
9
—
(Income) loss from equity method investments
(47)
(35)
1,138
(96)
Distributions/adjustments related to equity method investments
75
75
200
215
Unrealized derivative losses (gains)(a)
10
(11)
1
(7)
Non-cash equity-based compensation
1
2
4
7
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interest
(10)
(9)
(27)
(23)
G&P segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to
442
424
1,252
1,287
G&P predecessor segment adjusted EBITDA
—
(25)
—
(167)
G&P segment adjusted EBITDA attributable to
$
442
$
399
$
1,252
$
1,120
(a)
MPLX makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30
(In millions)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net income (loss)
$
674
$
689
$
(1,387)
$
2,035
Provision for income taxes
1
4
1
2
Amortization of deferred financing costs
15
10
44
29
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(14)
—
(14)
—
Net interest and other financial costs
223
223
647
657
Income (loss) from operations
899
926
(709)
2,723
Depreciation and amortization
346
302
992
916
Non-cash equity-based compensation
4
5
12
17
Impairment expense
—
—
2,165
—
Restructuring expenses
36
—
36
—
(Income) loss from equity method investments
(83)
(95)
1,012
(255)
Distributions/adjustments related to equity method
130
145
369
399
Unrealized derivative losses (gains)(a)
10
(11)
1
(7)
Acquisition costs
—
9
—
14
Other
3
1
5
1
Adjusted EBITDA
1,345
1,282
3,883
3,808
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling
(10)
(9)
(27)
(23)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to predecessor(b)
—
(108)
—
(770)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP
1,335
1,165
3,856
3,015
Deferred revenue impacts
29
36
92
67
Net interest and other financial costs
(223)
(223)
(647)
(657)
Maintenance capital expenditures
(41)
(75)
(108)
(174)
Maintenance capital expenditures reimbursements
11
18
31
34
Equity method investment capital expenditures
(5)
(8)
(16)
(16)
Restructuring expenses
(36)
—
(36)
—
Other
(3)
6
—
16
Portion of DCF adjustments attributable to
—
27
—
159
DCF attributable to MPLX LP
1,067
946
3,172
2,444
Preferred unit distributions(c)
(35)
(30)
(97)
(92)
DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders
1,032
916
3,075
2,352
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to predecessor(b)
—
108
—
770
Portion of DCF adjustments attributable to
—
(27)
—
(159)
DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders
$
1,032
$
997
$
3,075
$
2,963
(a)
MPLX makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is
(b)
The adjusted EBITDA and DCF adjustments related to predecessor are excluded from adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP and DCF
(c)
Includes MPLX distributions declared on the Series A preferred units, Series B preferred units and TexNew Mex units, as well as cash
Reconciliation of Net Income to LTM Pro forma adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
September 30
(In millions)
2020
2019
LTM Net (loss) income
$
(1,960)
$
2,126
LTM Net income to adjusted EBITDA adjustments
7,135
1,908
LTM Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP
5,175
4,034
LTM Pro forma/Predecessor adjustments for acquisitions
—
1,001
LTM Pro forma adjusted EBITDA
5,175
5,035
Consolidated debt
$
20,757
$
20,245
Consolidated debt to adjusted EBITDA(a)
4.0x
4.0x
(a)
2019 is shown as historically presented and has not been adjusted for predecessor impacts.
Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA Attributable
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30
(In millions)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
1,222
$
1,036
$
3,336
$
2,990
Changes in working capital items
(166)
22
(154)
134
All other, net
20
(16)
(6)
(23)
Non-cash equity-based compensation
4
5
12
17
Net gain (loss) on disposal of assets
—
1
(1)
3
Restructuring expenses
36
—
36
—
Current income taxes
1
1
2
1
Gain on extinguishment of debt
(14)
—
(14)
—
Net interest and other financial costs
223
223
647
657
Asset retirement expenditures
—
—
—
1
Unrealized derivative losses (gains)(a)
10
(11)
1
(7)
Acquisition costs
—
9
—
14
Other adjustments related to equity method investments
6
11
19
20
Other
3
1
5
1
Adjusted EBITDA
1,345
1,282
3,883
3,808
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to noncontrolling interests
(10)
(9)
(27)
(23)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to predecessor(b)
—
(108)
—
(770)
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP
1,335
1,165
3,856
3,015
Deferred revenue impacts
29
36
92
67
Net interest and other financial costs
(223)
(223)
(647)
(657)
Maintenance capital expenditures
(41)
(75)
(108)
(174)
Maintenance capital expenditures reimbursements
11
18
31
34
Equity method investment capital expenditures paid out
(5)
(8)
(16)
(16)
Restructuring expenses
(36)
—
(36)
—
Other
(3)
6
—
16
Portion of DCF adjustments attributable to predecessor(b)
—
27
—
159
DCF attributable to MPLX LP
1,067
946
3,172
2,444
Preferred unit distributions(c)
(35)
(30)
(97)
(92)
DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders
1,032
916
3,075
2,352
Adjusted EBITDA attributable to predecessor(b)
—
108
—
770
Portion of DCF adjustments attributable to predecessor(b)
—
(27)
—
(159)
DCF attributable to GP and LP unitholders
$
1,032
$
997
$
3,075
$
2,963
(a)
MPLX makes a distinction between realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivatives. During the period when a derivative contract is outstanding,
(b)
The adjusted EBITDA and DCF adjustments related to predecessor are excluded from adjusted EBITDA attributable to MPLX LP and DCF attributable
(c)
Includes MPLX distributions declared on the Series A preferred units, Series B preferred units and TexNew Mex units, as well as cash distributions
Capital Expenditures (unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Sept. 30
Nine Months Ended
Sept. 30
(In millions)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Capital Expenditures:
Maintenance
$
41
$
75
$
108
$
174
Maintenance reimbursements
(11)
(18)
(31)
(34)
Growth
208
518
677
1,479
Growth reimbursements
(2)
(5)
(2)
(17)
Total capital expenditures
236
570
752
1,602
Less: Increase (decrease) in capital accruals
(25)
10
(197)
(67)
Asset retirement expenditures
—
—
—
1
Additions to property, plant and equipment, net(a)
261
560
949
1,668
Investments in unconsolidated affiliates
22
171
244
494
Acquisitions
—
—
—
(6)
Total capital expenditures and acquisitions
283
731
1,193
2,156
Less: Maintenance capital expenditures (including
30
57
77
140
Acquisitions
—
—
—
(6)
Total growth capital expenditures(b)
$
253
$
674
$
1,116
$
2,022
(a)
This amount is represented in the Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows as Additions to property, plant and equipment after excluding growth
(b)
Amount excludes contributions from noncontrolling interests of $94 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2019, as reflected in the
2020 adjusted growth capital expenditures
Three Months Ended
September 30, 2020
Nine Months Ended
September 30, 2020
(In millions)
Total growth capital expenditures
$
253
$
1,116
Decrease in capital accruals
(25)
(197)
Capitalized interest
(8)
(29)
Return of Capital
(2)
(112)
Total adjusted growth capital expenditures
$
218
$
778