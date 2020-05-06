SHANGHAI, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- 111, Inc. ("111" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: YI), a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform in China, today announced that Mr. Anfeng Guo ("Mr. Guo"), a former Vice President of Oncology Business Unit at Bristol Myers Squibb, is appointed as Chief Innovation Officer of 111, effective May 1st, 2020.
In his new position, Mr. Guo will oversee operation and innovation of internet medical platform across the Company. He will also manage Hanhong Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of 111, to further pursue the endeavors of the Company in the commercialization of innovative drugs, especially cancer drugs and relevant consumables and equipment.
Dr. Yu Gang, Co-Founder and Executive Chairman of 111, said, "The omni-channel commercialization platform strategy ("omni-channel strategy") of 111 has been helping numerous pharmaceutical companies to commercialize their innovative drugs across China. I am very pleased to see Anfeng embrace this new important challenge when our omni-channel strategy is at the critical development stage. His appointment will further accelerate the development of the Company. With his years of international experience and extensive network, Anfeng has developed a remarkable knowledge in the areas of drug commercialization, especially cancer drugs. I am confident that under his leadership, our team will further expand our capability to build innovative services with development of more innovative drugs for the benefits of patients."
Mr. Guo commented on his appointment, "I am attracted to 111 by the extensive experiences, innovative ideas and great minds of the two founders Dr. Yu Gang and Mr. Liu Junling. As China further deepen reforms in healthcare with the issuance of 4+7 volume-based procurement policy and launch of many innovative drugs as well as in response to the outbreak of COVID-19, the internet is ushering a new age of medicine. I am confident in the future development of internet medicine and healthcare. Leveraging on the power of internet medicine and the strength of 111's e-commerce capabilities, our plan is to create an efficient and powerful drug commercialization team with strong executive capabilities and to build an expert-led internet medical platform for innovative drugs to empower doctors and patients."
Biography of Mr. Anfeng Guo
Mr. Anfeng Guo is a veteran in China's pharmaceutical market for over twenty years and worked in renowned multinational pharmaceuticals including Pfizer, Bayer, AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb, across various fields such as sales, marketing, ecological chain construction, etc. Prior to joining 111, he was the Vice President of both Oncology Business Unit and Virology Business Unit at Bristol Myers Squibb, creating China's first excellent immuno-oncology sales team. Under his leadership, the Virology Business Unit at Bristol Myers Squibb realized a V-shaped reversal with dominant share in the immune-oncology market.
Mr. Guo graduated from Nanjing Tech University in 2000 and received his bachelor's degree in bio-pharmaceuticals. He received his EMBA degree in international healthcare from Nanjing University in 2018.
About 111, Inc.
111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) ("111" or the "Company") is a leading integrated online and offline healthcare platform in China. The Company provides hundreds of millions of consumers with better access to pharmaceutical products and healthcare services directly through its online retail pharmacy and indirectly through its offline pharmacy network.
