Sales of $794 million, a 4% sequential increase Diluted earnings per common share of $0.04 Net income attributable to common shareholders of $3 million Adjusted Gross Profit Percentage of 19.8%, a 70-basis point sequential improvement Adjusted EBITDA of $34 million Cash Flow from Operations of $37 million Net Debt of $493 million, a sequential reduction of $26 million Total available liquidity of $465 million, effective second quarter 2020