SOLON, Ohio, April 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software, a global leader in real estate software solutions, announces that it has strengthened its leadership team, promoting Roman Telerman to Chief Financial Officer from Vice President of Finance and appointing experienced software executive David Bowie as its Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Asia Pacific. Telerman provides invaluable organizational and financial leadership experience as the company continues its strong growth trajectory through organic development and acquisition, while Bowie brings more than 25 years' experience in the APAC software space where MRI is expanding rapidly and now has an extensive client base.
"Roman has played an instrumental role at MRI through a period of significant growth and transformation," said Patrick Ghilani, MRI Software's Chief Executive Officer. "During his tenure, the company has grown topline revenue more than 6x and total employees tenfold to nearly 1,700 globally. Roman played an instrumental role in securing all of MRI's acquisitions to date and has been the backbone around which the Finance team is currently structured. I am thrilled to congratulate him on becoming MRI Software's Chief Financial Officer."
With MRI since 2010, Telerman has seen the company expand its global presence from 35 countries to more than 170. Responsible for managing global financial strategy, operations and forecasting, he will continue to support MRI's growth, scalability and financial health. He says: "I'm excited to further contribute to MRI's growth strategy and execution as CFO. It has been a great journey so far and promises to offer new opportunities as we continue to grow into new real estate subsectors and extend our global reach."
Based in Sydney, Bowie joins MRI from AI and analytics industry leader SAS, where he was Vice President and Managing Director for its Australia and New Zealand division, after holding leadership roles at IBM and Dimension Data. Bowie says: "I am eager to take up this new role to help steer further growth and support MRI's expanding client base in APAC, where we have significant opportunity to bring continued innovations to the PropTech sector in the region."
Ghilani says: "David brings critical experience in leading product innovation and ensuring top-caliber client support in APAC. He will be a huge asset to the executive team and is a proven industry leader who has spearheaded significant growth and transformation."
Last year MRI acquired Rockend, the market-leading provider of residential property and strata management solutions in the ANZ PropTech sector, significantly expanding its offering in the region and bringing the largest residential footprint in Australia into the MRI fold. The company now has close to 6,000 clients and over 200 employees in the APAC region.
Telerman replaces Bruce Duner, MRI's outgoing CFO, who joined in early 2019 and saw the company through a number of key acquisitions, as well as helping bring Harvest Partners onboard as an investor. Ghilani notes: "The contributions Bruce made to MRI will have a lasting impact on our future success, and we greatly appreciate his dedication and leadership. We wish him great success as he moves onto his next endeavor."
