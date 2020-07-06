SOLON, Ohio, July 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MRI Software ("MRI"), a global leader in real estate software solutions, has appointed two technology veterans to lead key initiatives at the firm: The new joiners are Scott Bartlett, Vice President of Occupier Solutions; and Sean Slack, Vice President of Partnerships.
Bartlett is responsible for developing and managing the company's suite of integrated workplace management solutions (IWMS), which help corporate occupiers manage their real estate leases and optimize their workplace. Slack is refining MRI's global partner strategy and leading the team that manages the firm's extensive partner ecosystem, which encompasses technology, solutions, product, consulting, and channel relationships.
Both executives have extensive experience in technology. Bartlett has held leadership positions in high-profile SaaS companies, including Microsoft, Oracle, Autodesk, and Accruent. Over the course of his career, he has lived and worked in Brazil, Venezuela, and Switzerland, in addition to the U.S.
Most recently, Slack served as the Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels for Teradata Corporation, a cloud data and analytics company based in Dayton, Ohio. He has also held senior roles at Wire One Communications and NCR Corporation.
"Scott and Sean have joined us during a period of major expansion," says Patrick Ghilani, CEO of MRI Software. "Our division of Occupier Services has been growing rapidly since our 2019 acquisition of ProLease. At this time, we already have 1,200 occupier clients and we are working hard to address rising customer demand. Workplace management, Scott's focus, has never been more critical than today, when businesses are evaluating their changing needs and use of space as a result of COVID-19.
"Our partnership program has long been an integral component of our open-and-connected strategy," Ghilani continues. "Under Sean's direction, we will extend the program's reach into new geographies and expand our offerings to provide even greater freedom and flexibility to our clients. The ability to select the solutions that work best for their business and use them in a single experience allows clients to remain agile and rapidly adapt to change in an uncertain economic environment.
"We feel fortunate to have Scott and Sean on the team," he concludes. "We think our clients will see tremendous benefit as well."
