Mrs. Geraldine (Gerri) Flowers assumes the role as Chief Executive Officer of Comfort Home Care, effective May 9, 2022.
ROCKVILLE, Md., May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mrs. Flowers has over 30+ years of clinical and nursing experience. She has played a significant role, spanning patient care, regulatory compliance, management, and most notably COVID prevention and treatment implementation and coordination strategies. With this experience, Mrs. Flowers will be an invaluable asset to Comfort Home Care.
"I am honored to assume the role of Chief Executive Officer at Comfort Home Care and plan to take the organization to a higher level by becoming the community's first choice for in-home care," says Mrs. Flowers. "Comfort Home Care will combine quality care and professionalism to allow our clients to age in place with grace."
Additionally, Mrs. Flowers's experiences that will benefit Comfort Home Care moving forward include:
- Continuous Improvement in Client Satisfaction
- Employee Development
- Community Relationship Development
"Mrs. Flowers is a superb operational leader, able to lead today while building the business of tomorrow. With her wealth of knowledge, passion, and professional credentials, she will have an invaluable impact on the communities we serve. I am excited for Mrs. Flowers to take the reins as head of the company and set the gold standard for client care and employee engagement," says Shaun Underkoffler, President at Comfort Home Care.
About Comfort Home Care:
Comfort Home Care provides in-home care services for seniors living at home and in assisted living communities. Established in 1999, the company remains a family-owned business serving clients in Rockville, Bethesda, Potomac, Silver Spring, Montgomery County, Maryland and Washington, D.C.
Comfort Home Care is an award-winning in-home care provider dedicated to bringing peace of mind to seniors living with challenges associated with Dementia, Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, stroke, hospitalization and surgery recovery. Comfort Home Care provides license Certified Nursing Assistants (CNAs), Geriatric Nursing Assistants (GNAs) and Home Health Aides (HHAs)
