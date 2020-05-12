LOS ANGELES, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MSBAI, an Air Force Techstars 2020 company, would like to formally invite you to our virtual Demo Day for the Air Force accelerator powered by Techstars Thursday May 14.
Please register today on eventbrite:
https://techstarsairforcedemoday2020.eventbrite.com/
Gain access to our on-demand pitch beginning on May 14, 2020 at 5:00 PM Eastern Time (2:00 PM Pacific), along with those of others from our cohort.
Join the live event on Zoom at 7:00 PM Eastern Time (4:00 PM Pacific) to learn what we've been doing to build our business lately, and have the chance to ask your questions live!
During this Zoom gathering, Dr. Will Roper, Assistant Secretary of the Air Force for Acquisition, Technology, and Logistics will be joining us to discuss the state of innovation in the Department of Defense. Warren Katz and Dr. Roper will kick off a special fireside chat at 7:00pm ET sharp, so please make sure to sign on a couple of minutes before.
We hope you can join the celebration!
About MSBAI
MSBAI is a privately held small business located in Los Angeles, CA, developing the cognitive AI assistant for engineering: GURU.
About the Air Force Accelerator Powered by Techstars
Kicking off in 2018, the inaugural Techstars Autonomous Technology Accelerator with the U.S. Air Force, which renamed and expanded in 2019 to the Air Force Accelerator Powered by Techstars, was an experiment by the Air Force in establishing closer ties to innovative early-stage startups with commercially viable products and making it easier to do business with the Air Force. AFWERX, the sponsoring agency, determined that the pace of innovation in the private sector is accelerating away from the military. To maintain dominance, the Air Force needs to engage startups that otherwise avoid DoD bureaucracy, by making it as easy to do business with the Air Force as it is to do business with any commercial entity, rather than trying to train small businesses to be defense contractors. Of our 20 alumni companies, 19 have gone on to win a collective $20+ million in Department of Defense contracts from AFWERX/AFRL's newly re-designed Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) "Open Topic" program. Many of these companies are also executing proof-of-concept projects from commercial entities and have raised significant private investment as well. Selecting the 2020 class of the Air Force Accelerator Powered by Techstars has been the most competitive to date, yielding a group of stellar technologies with both large commercial markets and clear warfighter use cases.
