By MSC Industrial Supply Co.

MELVILLE, N.Y. and DAVIDSON, N.C., Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

FISCAL 2021 Q4 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net sales of $831.0 million, an increase of 11.1% YoY (12.9% increase on an average daily sales basis)
  • Average daily sales growth of roughly 500 basis points above Industrial Production Index
  • Operating income of $91.2 million, or $96.9 million excluding restructuring and other charges1
  • Operating margin of 11.0%, or 11.7% excluding restructuring and other charges1
  • Diluted EPS of $1.18 vs. $0.94 in the prior fiscal year quarter
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $1.26 vs. $1.09 in the prior fiscal year quarter1
  • Repurchased 231,000 shares during the fiscal quarter

FISCAL 2021 HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net sales of $3.2 billion, an increase of 1.6% YoY
  • Operating income of $301.8 million, or $371.8 million excluding write-downs, restructuring and other charges1
  • Operating margin of 9.3%, or 11.5% excluding the adjustments described above1
  • Diluted EPS of $3.87 vs. $4.51 in the prior fiscal year
  • Adjusted diluted EPS of $4.81 vs. $4.74 in the prior fiscal year1

MSC INDUSTRIAL SUPPLY CO. (NYSE: MSM), "MSC" or the "Company," a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services, today reported financial results for its fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year ended August 28, 2021. The fiscal 2021 fourth quarter had one less selling day compared to the prior fiscal year quarter.



























Financial Highlights2



FY21 Q4



FY20 Q4



Change



FY21



FY20



Change

Net Sales



$831.0



$747.7



11.1%



$3,243.2



$3,192.4



1.6%

Income from Operations



$91.2



$72.9



25.1%



$301.8



$350.7



-14.0%

Operating Margin



11.0%



9.8%







9.3%



11.0%





Net Income attributable to MSC



$65.9



$52.5



25.6%



$216.9



$251.1



-13.6%

Diluted EPS



$1.18

3

$0.94

4

25.5%



$3.87

3

$4.51

4

-14.2%



























Adjusted Financial Highlights1,2



FY21 Q4



FY20 Q4



Change



FY21



FY20



Change

Net Sales



$831.0



$747.7



11.1%



$3,243.2



$3,192.4



1.6%

Income from Operations



$96.9



$84.1



15.2%



$371.8



$367.8



1.1%

Operating Margin



11.7%



11.2%







11.5%



11.5%





Net Income attributable to MSC



$70.4



$61.0



15.4%



$269.9



$263.9



2.3%

Diluted EPS



$1.26

3

$1.09

4

15.6%



$4.81

3

$4.74

4

1.5%



1 Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. An explanation and a reconciliation of each non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure are presented in schedules accompanying this press release.

2 In millions except percentages and per share data or as otherwise noted.

3 Based on 55.9 million and 56.1 million diluted shares outstanding for FY21 Q4 and FY21, respectively.

4 Based on 55.8 million and 55.6 million diluted shares outstanding for FY20 Q4 and FY20, respectively.

﻿Erik Gershwind, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "I am pleased with the progress against our long range targets. Our rate of market share capture continues to build. Our fiscal fourth quarter average daily sales growth rate of 12.9% was approximately 500 basis points above the Industrial Production Index. Fueled by the execution of our five growth drivers, our non-safety and non-janitorial product lines grew 20% during our fiscal fourth quarter."

Kristen Actis-Grande, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, added, "In addition to revenue growth, I am encouraged by several aspects of our fiscal fourth quarter performance. We responded to a robust inflationary environment with pricing actions that enabled us to largely offset the seasonal headwinds in gross margins. As a result, our gross margin was up 40 basis points over the prior fiscal year. In addition, strong execution of our Mission Critical initiatives resulted in additional savings of $11 million and investments of $8 million. All of that resulted in fiscal fourth quarter adjusted EPS of $1.26, reflecting 15.6% growth over the prior fiscal year."

Gershwind concluded, "Looking ahead to fiscal 2022, we target growing at least 300 basis points above the Industrial Production Index and holding gross margins roughly flat once again. For our Mission Critical program, we expect to save an additional $25 million and invest an additional $15 million. Despite the additional supply chain and labor challenges, we still expect to achieve incremental margins of 20% in our likely growth scenarios. Furthermore, we remain on track to achieve our longer term goals of growing sales 400 basis points above the Industrial Production Index and returning ROIC to the high teens by the end of fiscal 2023."

Conference Call Information

MSC will host a conference call today at 8:30 a.m. EDT to review the Company's fiscal 2021 fourth quarter and full year results. The call, accompanying slides, and other operational statistics may be accessed at: http://investor.mscdirect.com. The conference call may also be accessed at 1-877-443-5575 (U.S.), 1-855-669-9657 (Canada) or 1-412-902-6618 (international).

An online archive of the broadcast will be available until October 27, 2021.

The Company's reporting date for fiscal 2022 first quarter results is scheduled for December 22, 2021. 

About MSC Industrial Supply Co. 

MSC Industrial Supply Co. (NYSE: MSM) is a leading North American distributor of metalworking and maintenance, repair and operations (MRO) products and services. We help our customers drive greater productivity, profitability and growth with approximately 1.9 million products, inventory management and other supply chain solutions, and deep expertise from 80 years of working with customers across industries. Our experienced team of more than 6,500 associates is dedicated to working side by side with our customers to help drive results for their businesses - from keeping operations running efficiently today to continuously rethinking, retooling, and optimizing for a more productive tomorrow. For more information on MSC Industrial, please visit mscdirect.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: 

Statements in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements" under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including statements about the future impact of COVID-19 on our business operations, results of operations and financial condition, expected future results, expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans and other initiatives, and expected future growth, profitability and return on invested capital, are forward-looking statements. The words "will," "may," "believes," "anticipates," "thinks," "expects," "estimates," "plans," "intends," and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The inclusion of any statement in this press release does not constitute an admission by MSC or any other person that the events or circumstances described in such statement are material. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include the following, many of which are and will be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic: the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our sales, operations and supply chain; general economic conditions in the markets in which we operate, including conditions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; changing customer and product mixes; competition, including the adoption by competitors of aggressive pricing strategies and sales methods; industry consolidation and other changes in the industrial distribution sector; our ability to realize the expected benefits from our investment and strategic plans, including our transition from being a spot-buy supplier to a mission-critical partner to our customers; our ability to realize the expected cost savings and benefits from our restructuring activities and structural cost reductions; the retention of key personnel; volatility in commodity and energy prices; the credit risk of our customers, including changes in credit risk as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic; the risk of customer cancellation or rescheduling of orders; difficulties in calibrating customer demand for our products, in particular personal protective equipment or "PPE" products, which could cause an inability to sell excess products ordered from manufacturers resulting in inventory write-downs or could conversely cause inventory shortages of such products; work stoppages, labor shortages or other business interruptions (including those due to extreme weather conditions or as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic) at transportation centers, shipping ports, our headquarters or our customer fulfillment centers; disruptions or breaches of our information technology systems, or violations of data privacy laws; the retention of qualified sales and customer service personnel and metalworking specialists; the risk of loss of key suppliers or contractors or key brands or supply chain disruptions, including due to import restrictions resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic; changes to governmental trade policies, including the impact from significant import restrictions or tariffs; risks related to opening or expanding our customer fulfillment centers; our ability to estimate the cost of healthcare claims incurred under our self-insurance plan; litigation risk due to the nature of our business; risks associated with the integration of acquired businesses or other strategic transactions; financial restrictions on outstanding borrowings; our ability to maintain our credit facilities; the interest rate uncertainty due to the London InterBank Offered Rate ("LIBOR") reform; the failure to comply with applicable environmental, health and safety laws and regulations, including government action in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and other laws applicable to our business; the outcome of government or regulatory proceedings or future litigation; goodwill and intangible assets recorded resulting from our acquisitions could be impaired; our common stock price may be volatile due to factors outside of our control; and our principal shareholders exercise significant control over us, which may result in our taking actions or failing to take actions which our other shareholders do not prefer. Additional information concerning these and other risks is described under "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual and Quarterly Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q, respectively, and in the other reports and documents that we file with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any of these forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

















August 28,



August 29,



2021



2020

ASSETS











Current Assets:











Cash and cash equivalents

$

40,536



$

125,211

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses



560,373





491,743

Inventories



624,169





543,106

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



89,167





77,710

Total current assets



1,314,245





1,237,770

Property, plant and equipment, net



298,416





301,979

Goodwill



692,704





677,579

Identifiable intangibles, net



101,854





104,873

Operating lease assets



49,011





56,173

Other assets



5,885





4,056

Total assets

$

2,462,115



$

2,382,430













LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY











Current Liabilities:











Current portion of debt including obligations under finance leases

$

202,433



$

122,248

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



13,927





21,815

Accounts payable



186,330





125,775

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities



159,238





138,895

Total current liabilities



561,928





408,733

Long-term debt including obligations under finance leases



583,616





497,018

Noncurrent operating lease liabilities



36,429





34,379

Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties



108,827





121,727

Other noncurrent liabilities



9,443





Total liabilities



1,300,243





1,061,857

Commitments and Contingencies











Shareholders' Equity:











Preferred Stock







Class A Common Stock



48





47

Class B Common Stock



9





10

Additional paid-in capital



740,867





690,739

Retained earnings



532,315





749,515

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(17,984)





(21,418)

Class A treasury stock, at cost



(104,384)





(103,948)

Total MSC Industrial shareholders' equity



1,150,871





1,314,945

Noncontrolling interest



11,001





5,628

Total shareholders' equity



1,161,872





1,320,573

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

2,462,115



$

2,382,430

 

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands, except per share data)





(Unaudited)















Quarters Ended



Fiscal Years Ended



August 28,



August 29,



August 28,



August 29,



2021



2020



2021



2020

Net sales

$

831,031



$

747,732



$

3,243,224



$

3,192,399

Cost of goods sold



482,056





436,620





1,909,709





1,849,077

Gross profit



348,975





311,112





1,333,515





1,343,322

Operating expenses



253,312





227,034





994,468





975,553

Impairment loss, net











5,886





Restructuring costs



4,449





11,158





31,392





17,029

Income from operations



91,214





72,920





301,769





350,740

Other income (expense):























Interest expense



(3,878)





(4,556)





(14,510)





(16,673)

Interest income



14





82





66





333

Other income (expense), net



(670)





359





1,054





(150)

Total other expense



(4,534)





(4,115)





(13,390)





(16,490)

Income before provision for income taxes



86,680





68,805





288,379





334,250

Provision for income taxes



20,803





16,169





70,442





82,492

Net income



65,877





52,636





217,937





251,758

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest



(57)





140





1,030





641

Net income attributable to MSC

$

65,934



$

52,496



$

216,907



$

251,117

Per share data attributable to MSC:























Net income per common share:























Basic

$

1.19



$

0.94



$

3.89



$

4.53

Diluted

$

1.18



$

0.94



$

3.87



$

4.51

Weighted average shares used in computing

   net income per common share:























Basic



55,509





55,585





55,737





55,472

Diluted



55,903





55,763





56,093





55,643

 

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income

(In thousands)



Fiscal Years Ended



August 28,



August 29,



2021



2020

Net income, as reported

$

217,937



$

251,758

  Other comprehensive income, net of tax:











  Foreign currency translation adjustments



3,852





1,016

Comprehensive income



221,789





252,774

Comprehensive income attributable to noncontrolling interest:











  Net (income) loss



(1,030)





(641)

  Foreign currency translation adjustments



(418)





342

Comprehensive income attributable to MSC

$

220,341



$

252,475

 

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(In thousands)





Fiscal Years Ended



August 28,



August 29,



2021



2020

Cash Flows from Operating Activities:











Net income

$

217,937



$

251,758

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization    



68,846





69,079

Non-cash operating lease cost



18,578





22,696

Stock-based compensation



17,721





16,932

Loss on disposal of property, plant and equipment



563





802

Inventory write-down



30,091





Operating lease and fixed asset impairment due to restructuring



16,335





Provision for credit losses



8,181





11,008

Deferred income taxes



(13,611)





7,719

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of amounts associated with business acquired:











Accounts receivable



(73,041)





36,772

Inventories



(107,037)





16,462

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



(10,141)





(11,540)

Operating lease liabilities



(33,312)





(22,184)

Other assets



(1,055)





2,809

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



84,407





(5,574)

Total adjustments



6,525





144,981

Net cash provided by operating activities



224,462





396,739

Cash Flows from Investing Activities:











    Expenditures for property, plant and equipment



(53,746)





(46,991)

    Cash used in business acquisitions, net of cash acquired



(22,000)





(2,286)

Net cash used in investing activities



(75,746)





(49,277)

Cash Flows from Financing Activities:











Repurchases of common stock



(71,261)





(3,444)

Payments of regular cash dividends



(167,299)





(166,537)

Payment of special cash dividend



(195,351)





(277,634)

Proceeds from sale of Class A Common Stock in connection with associate stock purchase plan



4,136





4,140

Proceeds from exercise of Class A Common Stock options



29,667





13,687

Borrowings under credit facilities



583,500





1,012,200

Payments under credit facilities



(399,200)





(916,000)

Contributions from noncontrolling interest



100





104

Proceeds from other long-term debt



4,750





100,000

Payments under Shelf Facility Agreements and Private Placement Debt



(20,000)





(20,000)

Payments on finance lease and financing obligations



(2,584)





(2,189)

Other, net



(205)





1,055

Net cash used in financing activities



(233,747)





(254,618)

Effect of foreign exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents



356





81

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents



(84,675)





92,925

Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period



125,211





32,286

Cash and cash equivalents – end of period

$

40,536



$

125,211

Supplemental Disclosure of Cash Flow Information:











Cash paid for income taxes

$

73,116



$

68,929

Cash paid for interest

$

13,995



$

14,973

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

  • Results Excluding Impairment Loss (Loss Recovery), Restructuring Costs, Inventory Write-downs Relating to Certain PPE Inventory, Legal and Acquisition Costs, and Other Related Costs and Tax Effects

To supplement MSC's unaudited and audited selected financial data presented consistent with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures, including non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP operating expenses, non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP provision for income taxes, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share, that exclude impairment losses (loss recovery), restructuring costs, inventory write-downs related to certain PPE inventory, legal and acquisition costs, and other related costs and tax effects.

These non-GAAP financial measures are not presented in accordance with GAAP or an alternative for GAAP financial measures and may be different from similar non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. The presentation of this additional information is not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures and should only be used to evaluate MSC's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP financial measures.

In calculating non-GAAP financial measures, we exclude impairment losses (loss recovery), restructuring costs, inventory write-downs related to certain PPE inventory, legal and acquisition costs, and other related costs and tax effects. Management makes these adjustments to facilitate a review of the Company's operating performance on a comparable basis between periods, for comparison with forecasts and strategic plans, for identifying and analyzing trends in the Company's underlying business and for benchmarking performance externally against competitors. We believe that investors benefit from seeing results from the perspective of management in addition to seeing results presented in accordance with GAAP for the same reasons and purposes for which management uses such non-GAAP financial measures.

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Thirteen Weeks Ended August 28, 2021

(dollars in thousands, except percentages and per share data)



























GAAP Financial

Measure





Items Affecting Comparability



Non-GAAP

Financial Measure



Total MSC



Restructuring

Costs



Legal and

Acquisition

Costs(1)



Adjusted Total MSC

Net Sales

$

831,031



$

-



$

-



$

831,031

























Cost of Goods Sold



482,056





-





-





482,056

























Gross Profit



348,975





-





-





348,975

Gross Margin



42.0%





-





-





42.0%

























Operating Expenses



253,312





-





1,199





252,113

Operating Exp as % of Sales



30.5%





-





0.1%





30.3%

























Restructuring Costs



4,449





4,449





-





-

























Income from Operations



91,214





(4,449)





(1,199)





96,862

Operating Margin



11.0%





-0.5%





-0.1%





11.7%

























Total Other Expense



(4,534)





-





-





(4,534)

























Income before provision for income taxes



86,680





(4,449)





(1,199)





92,328

























Provision for income taxes



20,803





(922)





(249)





21,974

     Net income



65,877





(3,527)





(950)





70,354

     Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



(57)





-





-





(57)

     Net income attributable to MSC

$

65,934



$

(3,527)



$

(950)



$

70,411

























Net income per common share:























     Diluted

$

1.18



$

(0.06)



$

(0.02)



$

1.26

























(1)Legal and acquisition costs incurred during the fourth fiscal quarter includes $180 related to the impairment of prepaid PPE and 1,019 related to the acquisitions of Wm. F. Hurst Co., LLC and the outsourcing and logistics business of TAC Insumos Industriales, S. de R.L. de C.V. and certain of its affiliates.  

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding

 

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Year Ended August 28, 2021

(dollars in thousands, except percentages and per share data)







































GAAP Financial

Measure



Items Affecting Comparability



Non-GAAP

Financial Measure



Total MSC



Inventory

Write-

down



Restructuring

Costs



Impairment

Loss, net



 Legal and

Acquisition

Costs(1)



Adjusted Total

MSC

Net Sales

$

3,243,224



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-



$

3,243,224





































Cost of Goods Sold



1,909,709





30,091





-





-





-





1,879,618





































Gross Profit



1,333,515





(30,091)





-





-





-





1,363,606

Gross Margin



41.1%





-0.9%





-





-





-





42.0%





































Operating Expenses



994,468





-





-





-





2,620





991,848

Operating Exp as % of Sales



30.7%





-





-





-





0.1%





30.6%





































Impairment Loss, net



5,886





-





-





5,886





-





-





































Restructuring Costs



31,392





-





31,392





-





-





-





































Income from Operations



301,769





(30,091)





(31,392)





(5,886)





(2,620)





371,758

Operating Margin



9.3%





-0.9%





-1.0%





-0.2%





-0.1%





11.5%





































Total Other Expense



(13,390)





-





-





-





-





(13,390)





































Income before provision for income taxes



288,379





(30,091)





(31,392)





(5,886)





(2,620)





358,368



































-

Provision for income taxes



70,442





(7,309)





(7,625)





(1,430)





(636)





87,442

     Net income



217,937





(22,782)





(23,767)





(4,456)





(1,984)





270,926

     Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest



1,030





-





-





-





-





1,030

     Net income attributable to MSC

$

216,907



$

(22,782)



$

(23,767)



$

(4,456)



$

(1,984)



$

269,896





































Net income per common share:



































     Diluted

$

3.87



$

(0.41)



$

(0.42)



$

(0.08)



$

(0.04)



$

4.81



(1) Legal and acquisition costs incurred during fiscal year 2021 include $1,601 related to the impairment of prepaid PPE and $1,019 related to the acquisitions of Wm. F. Hurst Co., LLC and the outsourcing and logistics business of TAC Insumos Industriales, S. de R.L. de C.V. and certain of its affiliates.   

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding

 

MSC INDUSTRIAL DIRECT CO., INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Financial Information

Thirteen Weeks and Year Ended August 29, 2020

(dollars in thousands, except percentages and per share data)







































GAAP Financial Measure



Items Affecting Comparability



Non-GAAP Financial Measure



Total MSC 



Restructuring Costs



Adjusted Total MSC 



Thirteen

Weeks Ended



Year

Ended



Thirteen

Weeks Ended



Year

Ended



Thirteen

Weeks Ended



Year

Ended



August 29, 2020



August 29, 2020



August 29, 2020



August 29, 2020



August 29, 2020



August 29, 2020

Net Sales

$

747,732



$

3,192,399



$





$





$

747,732



$

3,192,399

ADS Growth %



(12.7)%





(5.1)%





-





-





(12.7)%





(5.1)%





































Cost of Goods Sold



436,620





1,849,077





-





-





436,620





1,849,077





































Gross Profit



311,112





1,343,322





-





-





311,112





1,343,322

Gross Margin



41.6%





42.1%





-





-





41.6%





42.1%





































Operating Expenses



227,034





975,553





-





-





227,034





975,553

Operating Exp as % of Sales



30.4%





30.6%





-





-





30.4%





30.6%





































Restructuring Costs



11,158





17,029

(1)



11,158





17,029

(1)



-





-





































Income from Operations



72,920





350,740





(11,158)





(17,029)





84,078





367,769

Operating Margin



9.8%





11.0%





-1.5%





-0.5%





11.2%





11.5%





































Total Other Expense



(4,115)





(16,490)





-





-





(4,115)





(16,490)





































Income before provision for income taxes



68,805





334,250





(11,158)





(17,029)





79,963





351,279





































Provision for income taxes



16,169





82,492





(2,622)





(4,206)





18,791





86,698

     Net income



52,636





251,758





(8,536)





(12,823)





61,172





264,581

     Net income attributable to

noncontrolling interest



140





641





-





-





140





641

     Net income attributable to MSC

$

52,496



$

251,117



$

(8,536)



$

(12,823)



$

61,032



$

263,940





































Net income per common share:



































     Diluted

$

0.94



$

4.51



$

(0.15)



$

(0.23)



$

1.09



$

4.74



(1)Restructuring costs were incurred in each fiscal quarter as follows: $2,571 in fiscal Q1, $1,941 in fiscal Q2, $1,359 in fiscal Q3, and $11,158 in fiscal Q4.

*Individual amounts may not agree to the total due to rounding

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/msc-industrial-supply-co-reports-fiscal-2021-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-results-301404262.html

SOURCE MSC Industrial Supply Co.

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.