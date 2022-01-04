ORANGE, Calif., Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products, announces the groundbreaking of its newest showroom and distribution center located in Kansas City. Construction has started on the brand new 200,000 square-foot facility, which will continue serving residential and commercial markets in and around Kansas. MSI is currently ever-growing residential and commercial markets but with the overwhelming growth, the existing facility will relocate to the new showroom and distribution center to support area demand. The latest facility is scheduled to open during Q1 of 2023.
Mark Chaney, Branch Leader for MSI Kansas, said, "Throughout the years, we've experienced significant success in this market, and I'm pleased to be part of this growth opportunity and excited to build a new facility that will support the local community and the demand of our customers."
The newest facility, located within Lenexa Logistics Centre North will welcome trade professionals and consumers to make the best product and design decisions for their specific needs. The showroom will feature products developed around lifestyles, trends, and budgets – complete with a state-of-the-art indoor slab area featuring Q Premium Natural Quartz and Natural Stone; and bestselling products like Everlife LVT, Woodhills waterproof wood, Smithcliffs waterproof hybrid rigid core, and Arterra Porcelain Pavers.
For more information about all MSI locations, visit
https://www.msisurfaces.com/locations/
To see MSI's complete range of products – from flooring and pavers to tiles, countertops, and more, visit http://www.msisurfaces.com.
About M S International, Inc. (MSI)
Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI also maintains over 35 state-of-the-art showrooms and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada. MSI's product line includes an extensive offering of quartz, porcelain, ceramic, LVT, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.
Media Contact
Jessica Davis, MS International, 470-312-4953, jessica.d@msisurfaces.com
SOURCE MS International