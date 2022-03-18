ORANGE, Calif., March 18, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- M S International, Inc. (MSI), the leading supplier of flooring, countertops, wall tile, and hardscaping products will debut the latest durable, waterproof products as part of the Everlife® brand at the 2022 Coverings trade show event.

Coverings will be held at the Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, from April 5-8, 2022. In addition to the latest Everlife® Smithcliffs Waterproof Hybrid Rigid Core, and expanded assortment of Everlife® Luxury Vinyl Tile (LVT), Everlife® porcelain products, MSI will also feature other new and exciting collections, including Traktion indoor/outdoor products and Kaya porcelain at booths N3131 & N323 to name a few.

"MSI is excited to debut our newest products on the show floor after two years without exhibiting at trade shows." Sam Kim, Senior Vice President, Product

To learn more about MSI's complete product assortment, visit https://www.msisurfaces.com/

About M S International, Inc. (MSI)

Founded in 1975, MSI is a leading supplier of flooring, countertop, wall tile, and hardscaping products in North America. Headquartered in Orange, California, MSI also maintains over 40 state-of-the-art showroom and distribution centers across the U.S. and Canada. MSI's product line includes an extensive offering of quartz, porcelain, ceramic, LVT, natural stone, and glass products imported from over 37 countries on six continents.

Media Contact

Jessica Davis, MS International, 470-312-4953, jessica.d@msisurfaces.com

 

SOURCE MS International

