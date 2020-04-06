SILVER SPRING, Md., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With a diverse and award-winning career spanning all levels of education, student engagement and sports, executive Damone Jones joins the CuriosityStream leadership team as Senior Vice President of Corporate and Education Partnerships. CuriosityStream President and CEO Clint Stinchcomb, to whom Jones will report, made the announcement.
"Damone's unique experience and dynamic approach to creating mutually-rewarding, long term partnerships is an ideal fit for our strategic leadership team," said Stinchcomb. "I'm confident that he will bring great value to our growing roster of corporate and education partners as well as building on CuriosityStream's reach to core audiences, especially schools and students."
In his role, Damone will work with Fortune 500 companies, foundations, nonprofit organizations, associations and educational institutions to bring the power of CuriosityStream to learners of all ages around the world.
Damone joins CuriosityStream from CBS Interactive, where he served as senior director of marketing partnerships for the company's high school sports outlet MaxPreps. Prior to CBS Jones spent five years at Discovery Education as the Senior Director of Corporate Education Partnerships. In this position, he worked closely with Fortune 500 companies to bring needed critical skills and content into classrooms across the U.S.
Previously, Damone held roles with EverFi, PeerForward, USA Football and the Baltimore Ravens with a keen focus on student engagement and empowerment in sports. A former Division I collegiate athlete, Jones is co-founder of Uplifting Athletes, Inc., a national nonprofit organization aligning college football with rare diseases and raising them as a national priority through outreach, research, education and advocacy. He has also served as an adjunct professor at Georgetown University and Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis.
Damone's work has earned a multitude of awards including: US Chamber of Commerce Corporate Citizenship Award 2019; Shorty Awards: Best Use of Localization Winner 2019; US Chamber of Commerce Corporate Citizenship Award Finalist 2018; and CINDYS Education/Vocation Award Winner 2016.
He holds a bachelor's degree from The Pennsylvania State University, as well as an M.B.A. and M.S. in Sports Business Management from the University of Central Florida. Damone lives in Silver Spring, Md. with his wife Karen and their two daughters.
About CuriosityStream
Launched by media visionary John Hendricks, CuriosityStream is a leading global independent factual media company. Our documentary series and features cover every topic from space exploration to adventure to the secret life of pets, empowering viewers of all ages to fuel their passions and explore new ones. With thousands of titles, many in Ultra HD 4K, including exclusive originals, CuriosityStream features stunning visuals and unrivaled storytelling to demystify science, nature, history, technology, society, and lifestyle. CuriosityStream reaches over 13 million subscribers and is available worldwide to watch on TV, desktop, mobile and tablets. Find us on Roku, Apple TV Channels and Apple TV, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV and Sprint and Google Chromecast, iOS and Android, as well as Amazon Prime Video Channels, YouTube TV, Sling TV, DISH, Comcast Xfinity on Demand, Cox Communications, Altice USA, Suddenlink, T-Mobile, Sony, LG, Samsung and VIZIO smart TVs, Liberty Global, Airtel, MultiChoice, StarHub TV, Totalplay, Millicom, Okko, and other global distribution partners and platforms. For more information, visit CuriosityStream.com.
