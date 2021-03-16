AUCKLAND, New Zealand, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Unimarket has today announced that Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI), the largest child health research institute in Australia, will implement Unimarket's easy-to-use eProcurement solution to simplify and automate its procurement, purchasing and expense management functions.
The Unimarket solution will allow the Institute to bring over 100 suppliers under online management, replacing labor-intensive, manual processes with a cloud-based platform that makes it easy for users to find, buy and pay for the goods and services needed to power the Institute's world-renowned research.
Based at the Royal Children's Hospital (RCH) in Melbourne, MCRI is one of the top three pediatric medical research institutes in the world for research quality and impact. The Institute's 1,200+ researchers are dedicated to making discoveries to prevent and treat childhood conditions, with their research benefitting over 1 million children nationally and globally in a year.
In addition to reducing manual processes, Unimarket's solution will assist MCRI in obtaining greater visibility over spend. By replacing multiple purchasing channels and disparate purchasing processes with one unified procure-to-pay platform, MCRI will be better equipped to aggregate supplier spend, leverage their buying power and increase cost savings.
The Unimarket platform will also benefit the Institute by:
- Providing a simplified shopping experience that empowers researchers and staff to take charge of their own purchasing
- Consolidating all procure-to-pay processes into one platform
- Simplifying vendor onboarding and supplier relationship management
- Automating MCRI's invoice receipt, entry, matching and approval processes
- Implementing an expense management module to better manage staff expenditures
"MCRI selected Unimarket as our preferred procure-to-pay partner based on the breadth and ease of use of their solution. We were very impressed with how we could bring all our ordering, payments and expense management processes into the one platform, bringing a new level of efficiency to all of our dedicated researchers and support staff," said MCRI Purchasing Manager Andrew Verberne.
"The Unimarket team is thrilled to work with Murdoch Children's Research Institute to deliver a simplified, end-to-end procurement solution," said Unimarket CEO Peter Kane. "Our goal is to empower people to do their best work by simplifying complex procurement processes – and we can't think of more important work than helping prevent and treat childhood illnesses. Our platform will allow researchers and staff to spend less time navigating complex, manual processes and more time working on their groundbreaking research that benefits children in Australia and around the world."
About Murdoch Children's Research Institute
The Murdoch Children's Research Institute (MCRI) is the largest child health research institute in Australia committed to making discoveries and developing treatments to improve child and adolescent health in Australia and around the world. They are pioneering new treatments, trialling better vaccines and improving ways of diagnosing and helping sick babies, children and adolescents. It is one of the only research institutes in Australia to offer genetic testing to find answers for families of children with previously undiagnosed conditions. For more information about MCRI, visit http://www.mcri.edu.au, or follow on Twitter @MCRI_for_kids, LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/murdoch-childrens-research-institute, or Facebook at @MurdochChildrensResearchInstitute.
About Unimarket
Unimarket makes procurement simple with an easy-to-use cloud-based solution that connects an extensive catalog-driven supplier marketplace with purchasing, invoice management, and card payment functions—all in one integrated platform. Founded in 2005, Unimarket is trusted by organizations from a diverse range of industries including higher education, healthcare, government, research, and financial services. For more information, visit http://www.unimarket.com, or follow on Twitter @Unimarket, LinkedIn at http://www.linkedin.com/company/unimarket, or Facebook at @UnimarketProcurement.
