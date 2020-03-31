NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
What:
The Muscular Dystrophy Association invites you to join a special, virtual Q&A conversation – featuring Dr. Barry Bryne and Kristin Stephenson– about the precautions and best practices needed to protect the neuromuscular community in light of COVID-19. Featuring a live Q&A with MDA families, the conversation aims to provide the answers to care questions families urgently need in these uncertain times, and will cover topics related to preparedness, community impact, telemedicine and MDA care.
The neuromuscular disease community – people with ALS, muscular dystrophy, SMA, Duchenne and related rare diseases – are among the highest risk populations for COVID-19. They are also among the most overlooked. While precautions for travelers, older adults and those with conditions that affect respiratory health exist, there is a lack of information specific to people living with neuromuscular diseases, and their caregivers. This conversation and Q&A aims to bring those concerns to light.
When:
Thursday, April 2 at 6-6:30 p.m. EST
Where:
MDA will request questions from the community in forthcoming posts on the @MDAorg Facebook page.
Who:
- Dr. Barry J. Byrne, M.D., Ph.D: Dr. Byrne is a leading voice in neuromuscular disease research and care. As a pediatric cardiologist, his focus is on conditions that lead to skeletal muscle weakness and abnormalities in heart and respiratory function. Dr. Byrne is the MDA's Chief Medical Advisor. He currently serves as the Associate Chair of Pediatrics and Director of the University of Florida Powell Center.
- Kristin Stephenson, MHA, J.D.: Stephenson is the Executive Vice President, Chief Advocacy & Care Services Officer for Muscular Dystrophy Association. She oversees MDA's Care & Clinical Services Division, which includes MDA's Care Center Network, National Resource Center, and MDA's nationwide Care & Clinical Services field team. She also leads MDA's Public Policy & Advocacy Department.
